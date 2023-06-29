Hickey Freeman Factory to Be Sold to Tom James

The storied Hickey Freeman factory in Rochester, New York, will live to see another day.

On Thursday, New York State Sen. Chuck Schumer and Gov. Kathy Hochul were set to announce that the 112-year-old factory was being sold to the Tom James Co., one of the last remaining domestic tailored clothing manufacturers.

Terms were not disclosed but the deal will save nearly 200 jobs in upstate New York.

According to an announcement obtained by WWD prior to the planned 11 a.m. press conference Thursday, Schumer made a personal appeal to Tom James chief executive officer Todd Browne after the factory was put up for sale earlier this year.

“This 112-year-old factory is a Rochester institution, woven into the very fabric of the community,” Schumer said. “The hundreds of skilled Rochester union workers are the beating heart of this operation, and that is why I’ve fought time and again to keep it in business whenever it faced challenges. For the past few months, the future of the iconic factory was uncertain, but after my personal appeal to Tom James Co. CEO Todd Browne, I’m thrilled to announce that he has heeded my call and Tom James intends to officially acquire this beloved Rochester factory this summer — not only providing stability for its 200 world-class union employees, but also adding additional jobs in the coming years.”

Browne added: “Tom James is very excited to welcome the legacy of fine tailoring from Rochester Tailored Clothing into the Tom James family. Tom James remains firmly committed to preserving and enhancing the art of garment-making in the United States. We know of no workforce more qualified to further this mission than the men and women of Rochester Tailored Clothing.”

When the deal is completed this summer, the factory will make both Tom James clothing as well as wholesale suits for other brands.

Founded in 1966 by Spencer Hays, Tom James Co. is employee-owned and the largest custom clothing manufacturer in the world. Headquartered in Tennessee, the company employs 3,000 workers across 13 factories including nine U.S. factories.

As reported in March, the factory’s fate was in flux when the Hickey Freeman license moved in May from Samuelsohn to Peerless Clothing and with it, the production of the collection in Rochester, where it had been made for more than a century.

The Hickey Freeman label is owned by Authentic Brands Group, which awarded the North American license to Peerless in January. Stephen Granovsky, chief executive officer of Luxury Men’s Apparel Group and Grano Retail, which owns Samuelsohn, Culturata, Lipson Shirtmakers and other brands, had purchased the factory from Doug Williams, the one-time chief of Hart Schaffner Marx and Hickey, in 2013.

Granovsky, in turn, sold the factory last June to Home Leasing, a real estate development firm, which made a deal to build 134 affordable senior housing units on some two-thirds of the 225,000-square-foot, four-story plant site. The development will be renamed Tailor Square and the project is receiving $70 million in funding from the state of New York for the conversion.

As part of the deal, Granovsky signed a long-term lease with Home Leasing to retain 77,000 square feet for the Hickey Freeman Tailored Clothing facility. In June, he said, the plant was renamed Rochester Tailored Clothing.