By  on March 19, 2020

Chris Linares, vice president of business development for LMAG Group, a Toronto-based manufacturer of the Hickey Freeman and Samuelsohn brands, has died at his home in Rochester, N.Y., the company said Thursday.

He was believed to have been 69 and to have had a heart attack.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers