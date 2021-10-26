Indochino Inks Partnership Deal With L.A. Rams

Indochino has expanded its sponsorship reach into football.

The Vancouver-based made-to-measure men’s brand has entered into a collaboration with the Los Angeles Rams for the 2021 season. This marks the first partnership with an NFL team, following successful collaborations with the Yankess and Red Sox, as well as several individual players in the NBA and NFL drafts including 2021 NFL number-one draft pick Trevor Lawrence.

Under the terms of the deal with the Rams, Indochino will work with the players, coaches and staff to design personalized suits and blazers that will be worn throughout the season. Each will choose their fabric, lapel style, monograms and other details.

In addition, the deal with the team includes engaging with fans through multiple activations. That will include a custom content series in which Rams players will design outfits to wear for their arrival to SoFi Stadium, its stadium in Hollywood Park, on game days. The team and the brand will also work with a select group of local high school and college students to create suits to help them forge a professional future.

“It’s an honor to be joining forces with an iconic team such as the Los Angeles Rams to excite fans and expand our reach in Southern California,” said Drew Green, chief executive officer of Indochino. “Collaborating with the Rams to suit up the team and create highly engaging content offers an unrivaled opportunity to inspire a generation of football fans to look and feel like a pro in one-of-a-kind apparel.”

“We are pleased to welcome Indochino to the Rams family,” said Jason Griffiths, vice president of partnership sales for the Rams “Indochino is a global leader in their industry and we look forward to working with them to engage our team and fans in unique and stylish ways.”

Indochino was founded in 2007 as an online business to offer made-to-measure suits at an affordable price. Today, it operates more than 50 showrooms across North America and has expanded into other product categories including shirts, chinos, blazers and overcoats. It also operates shops within Nordstrom stores across the country.