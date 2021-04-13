WHP Global is expanding the reach of its Joseph Abboud brand.

The brand marketing firm that purchased the trademark of the men’s wear label last year for $115 million has inked a deal with SportLife Brands LLC to design, develop and distribute a new line of men’s and boys’ underwear, undershirts, base layers, thermals and boys’ sleepwear under the Joseph Abboud label. The collection will launch in spring of 2022 at retail stores in the U.S., Canada and overseas.

“We look forward to partnering with SportLife as we extend the Joseph Abboud brand into an essential and rapidly growing category in the men’s and boys’ market,” said Stanley Silverstein, WHP Global’s chief commercial officer. “We are especially excited to expand the brand and deliver the hallmark Joseph Abboud comfort, quality and style to our loyal global customers.”

Eddie Dayan, chief marketing officer of SportLife, said the “globally recognized brand, known for its sophisticated, yet comfortable fashion apparel…fills a void in our portfolio as well as in the marketplace and we look forward to building collections that resonate with the Joseph Abboud customer.”

The Abboud brand was created by the designer in 1987. It changed hands several times over the years and was purchased by Tailored Brands Inc. in 2013 for $97.5 million. After Tailored Brands ran into financial difficulties, it sold the label to WHP Global and entered into a licensing agreement with the new owner for the exclusive rights to sell and rent Joseph Abboud branded apparel and related merchandise in the U.S. and Canada. WHP has said it planned to bring the label to other markets including Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America. The brand’s longtime license with Onward Kashiyama in Japan was part of the purchase agreement.

In addition to this underwear license, the Abboud brand, which WHP says generates more than $700 million in global retail stores, also has licenses with Marchon Eyewear and E-Gluck Watches in the U.S. In addition to Abboud, WHP also owns the Anne Klein brand and just purchased a controlling interest in Toys ‘R Us and its related brands.