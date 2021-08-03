Now guys can sleep in their Joseph Abboud-wear.

The brand, owned by WHP Global, has signed a licensing agreement with Intradeco Apparel Inc. to design, develop and distribute a new collection of men’s sleepwear and loungewear for the Joseph Abboud brand. The new offering will feature a full line of pajamas, coordinated sleep sets, robes and pajama shorts.

The collection will be available at department and specialty stores in the U.S. and Canada beginning in the spring of 2022. Retail prices will range from $25 to $80.

“Intradeco is thrilled and very proud to announce our new relationship with WHP Global and the addition of the Joseph Abboud sleepwear brand to our collection of men’s sleepwear apparel,” said Terry Trofholz, executive vice president of Intradeco Apparel.

“We are excited to partner with Intradeco to extend the Joseph Abboud brand into a rapidly growing category in the men’s market. Intradeco’s collection of elevated loungewear will deliver the hallmark Joseph Abboud comfort, quality and style to our loyal customers online and in stores,” added Stanley Silverstein, WHP’s global chief commercial officer.

Since buying the Abboud brand, WHP has also signed licenses to extend the brand into watches with E-Gluck, socks and hosiery with Bespoke Fashion and underwear, thermals and base layers with SportLife.

All told, the Joseph Abboud brand and its related labels generate more than $700 million in global retail sales.