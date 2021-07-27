Knot Standard, a men’s made-to-measure company, has created a new app to help its customers get precise measurements in minutes virtually.

The Fit by Knot Standard app provides step-by-step instructions for capturing front and side profile images through two photos. They are then sent to the company’s tech team, which creates a digital pattern built from 41 measurements and posture details obtained from the photos.

Matthew Mueller, president and cofounder of Knot Standard, said: “After multiple years of development, this new app goes beyond just predicting a standard ‘size,’ and instead builds a unique custom pattern for each client across suits, shirts, knits, outerwear, and our new casual and performance products. In just a few minutes, our clients have accurate measurements to build an entire custom wardrobe.”

Although Knot Standard operates 10 in-person showrooms around the country, the app is intended to service men who are not near one of the locations, would prefer to be fitted virtually or need to update their measurements. Once a pattern is created, the customer then works with a style adviser to create a personalized wardrobe.

The app is available for free on the iOS App Store.

Knot Standard was founded in 2012 as an online made-to-measure suit brand and has since branched out into other categories. Since its launch it has received investments from Traub Associates as well as Provenance, a growth equity fund based in Los Angeles.