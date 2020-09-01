Ever wanted to see NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster in his underwear? Now’s your chance.

The wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers has collaborated with MeUndies on a collection of underwear and loungewear that launches today on the company’s e-commerce site.

The athlete worked with a MeUndies in-house print designer to create the exclusive flame pattern that is being used on men’s and women’s underwear and lounge pants, a onesie, socks and a women’s bralette.

In a YouTube video promoting the collection, Smith-Schuster said he is especially fond of the onesie. “Being a kid, I was able to run around in a onesie. Being an adult, it’s still fun to this day. When I put this on, I feel like I have some special powers. I’m ‘litty,’ I’m always having fun, I’m going with the vibes and at the end of the day…stay lit.”

The 23-year-old Smith-Schuster has garnered a reputation for being “always lit,” his expression for having fun and always giving 100 percent. It was that mantra that led to the design of the print for the collection.

The direct-to-consumer membership-based underwear brand said the relationship with Smith-Schuster started organically after the player ordered some pieces and posted them on his Instagram Stories page. The brand has been working with him since January and expects to offer other collaborations later this year.

“What we love about JuJu is his commitment to his own self-expression and creativity,” said Greg Fass, director of marketing. “MeUndies’ mission is to fuel authentic self-expression, and that aligns with JuJu’s personality of being fun-loving, caring and not afraid to rock our loudest and most out-there adventurous prints. He is truly someone that is comfortable in his own skin, and that’s why we wanted to work with him.”

The collection will retail for $14 to $24 for men’s and women’s underwear; $22 to $32 for bralettes; $8 to $12 for socks; $50 to $68 for lounge pants, and $62 to $78 for adult onesies.

MeUndies has worked with other celebrities including Joe Rogan, Bill Burr and Dax Shepard.