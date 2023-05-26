×
Michael Andrews Bespoke Acquires Angel Ramos Custom Tailor

The two brands will now operate under the Marny LLC umbrella with Andrews as CEO.

Michael Andrews
Michael Andrews Courtesy Photo

Two of New York’s independent custom tailors are joining forces.

Michael Andrews Bespoke (MAB), which touts itself as the city’s largest bespoke tailor, has acquired Angel Ramos/New York (ARNY), a luxury men’s brand known for its contemporary take on classic custom tailoring.

Terms were not disclosed.

As a result of the acquisition, the two brands will be consolidated under a new parent company, Marny LLC. The brands will operate independently under that umbrella and be led by Andrews, who will serve as chief executive officer.

Related Galleries

The creation of Marny leaves open the possibility that other brands may be added in the future which can take advantage of shared resources and greater economies of scale.

Ramos, founder and creative director of Marny, will continue in that role and will also serve as design director of Michael Andrews Bespoke.

ARNY’s bespoke business will now be offered at the Michael Andrews showroom in Great Jones Alley in NoHo while the Angel Ramos New York store on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village will now house the brand’s new ready-to-wear collection.

“This acquisition allows us to expand our reach and provide ARNY with the infrastructure and scale it needs to thrive while empowering Angel to influence MAB’s design aesthetic going forward,” Andrews said. “We’re bringing together two complementary brands that share a dedication to exceptional quality and personalized service.”

Angel Ramos Courtesy Photo

For Ramos, the acquisition represents an opportunity to take his brand to the next level and reach a wider audience of fashion-conscious men. “I have always admired Michael Andrews Bespoke for its dedication to quality and operational excellence, and I am excited to be joining forces with them to create something truly special,” he said.

Michael Andrews Bespoke opened in 2006 when the former mergers and acquisitions attorney opted to start his own brand after not being able to find clothes to fit his needs. The appointment-only shop services Wall Street executives, businessmen, actors and athletes. In 2018, Andrews acquired Kozinn+Sons Merchant Tailors, a 100-year-old-plus New York custom tailor, and absorbed it into his existing business.

Ramos created his own custom tailoring business after being named America’s Best Dressed Man by Esquire magazine in 2010. Before entering the fashion space, Ramos was with Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sport & Entertainment Division, where he established relationships with athletes, entertainers, financial executives and art brokers.

