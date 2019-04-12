Minnesota United has teamed with Ebbets Field Flannels, the American vintage athletic apparel brand, for a limited-edition capsule collection that drops on Friday.

The collection features three styles: a gray fitted cap with the Minnesota United word mark, a black fitted look featuring the Minnesota United logo, and a charcoal adjustable hat that features l’étoile du nord, which is a French phrase meaning “The Star of the North.” It is the motto of the state of Minnesota and accompanied by the Minnesota United FC star. Product will only be available online on ebbets.com and while supplies last. The price point of the collection is $50.

The collaboration between MNUFC and Ebbets began through the common interest in creating a collection that would give fans the opportunity to own a unique piece of the club’s history, according to Rachel Leber, vice president of consumer products at Major League Soccer. “We hope that the collection appeals to both Minnesota United supporters and fans of Ebbets Field Flannels.”

World-class soccer stadiums have been a key focus of Major League Soccer. Minnesota United FC’s Allianz Field opens this season, becoming the league’s 20th stadium built or transformed for soccer. The collection celebrates the opening of the $250 million state-of-the-art stadium Allianz Field and is inspired by Minnesota United’s colors and marks.