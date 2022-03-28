Mizzen+Main Names Chief Design Officer

Mizzen+Main, a menswear brand rooted in dress shirts and performance lifestyle products, has named Noreen Naz Naroo-Pucci chief design officer, effective April 4.

Naroo-Pucci spent a decade at Under Armour working as senior creative director and then vice president of global design engine. Most recently, she was senior vice president of design, menswear, North America for Calvin Klein and cofounder and chief creative officer of KIK Axion Sports. She has also worked for Fila and Champion Europe over the course of her career.

“Noreen is an industry leading talent that will drive Mizzen+Main to new heights, integrating and improving product, brand and design in exceptional new ways,” said Kevin Lavelle, founder and chairman of Mizzen+Main. “We’ve admired her work and look forward to her leadership on our team.”

Naroo-Pucci said she believes Mizzen+Main “is the perfect storm of craft and purpose. We have the opportunity to take the art of being well dressed into the future, and I am super excited to see where we can take our modern Mizzen man by simply making and giving him beautiful, desirable and meaningful products — all with purpose.”

Mizzen+Main was created in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas. In 2017, L Catteron, the consumer-focused private equity firm, made an undisclosed “significant growth investment” in the company.