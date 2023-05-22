×
Oakley and Satisfy Team on Sunglasses, Apparel Collection

The partnership between the Paris active brand and the eyewear company aims to disrupt the running category.

Oakley x Satisfy
Oakley x Satisfy Courtesy of Oakley

Satisfy, the Paris-based performance activewear label, is partnering with Oakley on a collection it believes will “redefine” the running category.

The first in a two-part series, the initial collaboration will focus on sunglasses, with apparel in the offing shortly after.

The first drop will see the release of a version of Oakley’s Re:SubZero sunglasses, reimagined in two colorways: a matte dusty rose with a Prizm Dark Golf Lens, and a matte black version with a Prizm Black lens. The glasses launch on Tuesday.

A month later, a third model will drop, the Oakley x Satisfy Eye Jacket sunglasses, along with an apparel capsule that is intended to complement the glasses. This model of eyewear will be offered in a matte brown frame with multiple lenses, while the apparel will include a MothTech T-shirt with ventilation and moisture-wicking properties, an Auralite Base Layer with underarm light panels, a Justice Cargo Half Tight with cargo pockets, mesh venting and a reinforced construction, along with a PeaceShell Belted Short System and sun hat.

Retail prices are $284 for the Re:SubZero and $214 for the Eye Jacket while the apparel will range from $115 for the hat to $125 for the T-shirt and $405 for the PeaceShell shorts system.

“As we evolve, we look for partners who not only share a past of disruption but align to the direction we are taking Oakley,” said Brian Takumi, the brand’s head of creative. “A Satisfy partnership was a no-brainer for us. Their vision for the future of running was inspiring. The product creativity and their clever communications were also aligned with the spirit of the past, present and future of Oakley.”

Brice Partouche, Satisfy’s founder and creative director, added: “Collaborating with Oakley was a natural fit for Satisfy, as we both share a vision of altering perception in our respective categories. We share the same creative process, developing technical products through a strong narrative based off of the worlds we have created.”

The products will be available at select Oakley stores and retailers worldwide as well as online.

