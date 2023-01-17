×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli Opens Permanent Store at Harrods

Business

Mark Weston Exits Dunhill After Five Years

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman’s and Saks

The retailer began dabbling in wholesale five years ago by offering its footwear collection to these same stores.

Paul Stuart tuxedo.
A Paul Stuart tuxedo. courtesy

Paul Stuart is expanding its wholesale business by launching formalwear and accessories at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The upscale menswear retailer began dabbling in wholesale five years ago by selling its footwear to these stores.

“We’ve been so pleased with how well Paul Stuart footwear has performed with our amazing retail partners since launching five years ago,” said Trevor Shimpfky, chief executive officer and president of Paul Stuart. “And now, we’re elated to have the opportunity to partner with both Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue stores for the launch of our new formalwear collection. This is a fantastic opportunity for Paul Stuart to reach customers wherever they are.”

Related Galleries

The assortment includes tuxedos in wool and velvet, shawl-collared dinner jackets as well as complementary accessories. Retail prices range from $1,695 to $3,695 for tuxedos. The formalwear collection is now available online and in select stores in New York; Beverly Hills; Chicago; Palm Beach, Florida, and San Antonio, Texas.

Paul Stuart was founded in 1938 and by Ralph Ostrove and operates stores on Madison Avenue and in Southampton in New York as well as in Chicago and Washington, D.C. It also has an outlet across the street from its New York flagship to clear excess inventory, as well as a newly opened company-owned flagship in Aoyama, Tokyo, and some 80 shops-in-shop and close to 500 corners in Japan. It is owned by Mitsui, its longtime Japanese licensee.

Shimpfky was named CEO last July.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Hot Summer Bags

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Paul Stuart Selling Tuxedos, Formal Accessories to Neiman's and Saks

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad