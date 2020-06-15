Peerless Clothing International is using its expertise in tailored clothing to help in the fight against the coronavirus and social injustice in the U.S.

North America’s largest manufacturer of men’s and boys’ tailored clothing is donating $1 million of new product this month to help men return or enter the workforce. With millions of Americans still unemployed, Peerless is partnering with two nonprofit agencies to distribute the suits to men in need: Career Gear and Delivering Good.

“We want to give men a renewed sense of confidence when they walk into job interviews, either in person or via video calls,” said Peerless chairman and chief executive officer Alvin Segal.

John Tighe, president of Peerless, said the company wanted to make a donation that was “meaningful. We sell tailored clothing and we know a lot of guys need to get back to work. We also realize that a disproportionate amount of those unemployed are people of color. We see the need for social and economic change and believed this was better than making a financial donation.”

Career Gear, which serves about 2,000 men annually, will initially focus on Bronx Community College, part of the City University of New York system to distribute the suits. According to Paul Kim, co-chair of Career Gear’s board, “The communities that we serve are facing unprecedented socioeconomic challenges, and we are grateful that Peerless is partnering with us to make a positive impact during this time of need.”

Lisa Gurwitch, president and ceo of Delivering Good, added, “Many people are facing the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially people already in vulnerable circumstances in urban communities. We are working diligently to help individuals recover from the economic impact of COVID-19 through our community partners. A new suit, coat or a pair of socks can mean so much.”

Tighe said the goal is to deliver the merchandise before Father’s Day on June 21.