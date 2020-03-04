By  on March 4, 2020

Perry Ellis has pivoted.

In a move to adapt to today’s customers and the new retail environment, the men’s brand has shifted its focus to concentrate more on core product and less on fashion. This fall, it also will introduce Perry Ellis Motion, a collection designed to address ongoing consumer demand for comfort and mobility in their dress wardrobe.

