Pole Vaulter Mondo Duplantis Stars in Fall Eton Campaign

He is the face of the brand's 'Moments Make the Man' initiative.

Pole vaulter Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis in the Eton campaign.
Pole vaulter Armand "Mondo" Duplantis in the Eton campaign. coutesy

Eton Shirts has tapped world-record holding pole vaulter Armand “Mondo” Duplantis to be the face of its fall campaign.

The Swedish American athlete stars in both a film and print ads for the latest iteration of the brand’s “Moments Make the Man” campaign that shows him in a variety of settings in his everyday life. The Swedish model Desiré Inglander, who also is Duplantis’ girlfriend, is also featured in some of the scenes.

“Despite having been fortunate enough to have experienced some incredibly grand moments, met some of the best athletes in the world and broken a few records, the smallest and most intimate moments define me equally as much, as an athlete, a person and a man. I hope that I, together with Eton, will inspire people to acknowledge and appreciate all life’s moments while they pursue their inner ambitions,” Duplantis said.

“The Eton customer is on a constant journey to be the best they can be,” said David Thörewik, Eton’s chief executive officer. “A journey that consists of moments, everything from grand celebrations to everyday routines. We wish to inspire people to make the most out of every moment through this campaign and we hope that we can assist our customers with feeling a bit more comfortable and confident while doing so, regardless of it being a life-changing moment or not. Because at the end of the day, all moments add up to who we are.”

“Moments Make the Man” was photographed by Johnny Kangasniemi in Stockholm and will launch on Monday on Eton’s social channel and on its website.

