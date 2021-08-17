Ralph Lauren is expanding its reach in the men’s underwear space.

Polo Ralph Lauren Underwear will today introduce the Freedom FX Collection, a line intended to provide optimal support and superior performance. Freedom FX will consist of two styles: the Friction Free Pouch and SeamX, both of which are intended to offer a non-restrictive fit as well as moisture-wicking properties.

The Freedom FX: Friction Free Pouch prevents skin-on-skin chafing through the use of a lightweight, interior, breathable mesh pouch. It is offered in cotton modal spandex with four-way stretch and comes in both boxer briefs and trunks.

The SeamX boxer brief reduces the number of seams to avoid irritation and lay smooth under clothes. It comes in cotton nylon spandex, has four-way stretch and knit-in pouch support.

The Freedom FX Collection is available in a variety colorways including black, red, gray, navy and royal blue for the Friction Free Pouch and black, red, gray, navy, royal blue and white for SeamX.

The collection will be offered in three-packs or $54.50 Nordstrom, Macy’s and Bloomindale’s as well as on the Ralph Lauren website.

Hanes is the longtime license for Polo Ralph Lauren men’s underwear, loungewear and sleepwear and offers a wide range of traditional and four-way stretch models.