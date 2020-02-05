By  on February 5, 2020

Hickey Freeman is not turning its back on New York State.

Despite rumors that the venerable men’s brand, which was founded 121 years ago in Rochester, N.Y., was planning to leave the upstate city, Stephen Granovsky, chairman and chief executive officer of Grano Retail Investments, which holds the long-term license for Hickey Freeman, said the factory will remain open and operational and its 300 or so employees retained. Grano, which also owns the Samuelsohn brand, is the owner of the Rochester factory.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers