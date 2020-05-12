Tie Bar, the Chicago-based men’s wear lifestyle brand, will unveil a redesigned web site, an updated logo, and new apparel and accessories, including Liberty of London shirts and ties, on Thursday.

“What we offer is something that people really need right now — accessible, affordable style still at amazing quality,” said chief executive officer Allyson Lewis. “We’ve really elevated our photography to showcase full outfits to inspire our customer.”

The revamped site will debut four new features: the ability to quick-shop an image; video content on the homepage, launching with a behind-the-scenes look at the summer photo shoot; the ability to shop celebrity and street style looks with one click, and a shoppable Instagram section, showcasing the brand’s top nine looks from Instagram.

“Our customers always told us they thought we were the authority on style and they looked at our social media and e-mail platform to get inspired,” Lewis said. “We wanted our web site to reflect that.”

Jim Moore, creative director at large for GQ, consulted on the brand update, from the new products to the photos featured on the site, and styled the spring and summer campaigns, Lewis said.

“We got his counsel on everything we did,” Lewis said. “One of the reasons we love working with Jim so much is we feel like he discovered the brand. What put us on the map was being featured in GQ.”

For the site launch, Tie Bar will introduce a new line of polo shirts, $30; short-sleeved shirts, $45; linen shirts, $65, and unlined ties, $25. The Liberty of London partnership will feature three short-sleeved shirts in different floral prints, $60, and ties, $35.

“Even though we’re offering more casual things like short-sleeved shirts and polos, it’s not sloppy,” Lewis said. “It’s modern, tailored and cool.”

A new logo will also debut; the brand is now referred to as “Tie Bar” and not “The Tie Bar.”

“Our customers have been referring to it as Tie Bar for years,” Lewis said. “Tie Bar felt more inclusive. It’s not ‘The’ Tie Bar, it’s your Tie Bar.”