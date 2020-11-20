The Joseph Abboud brand has launched a made-to-measure suit offering called Bespoke Joseph Abboud, which will be manufactured in the Tailored Brands-owned factory in New Bedford, Mass.

Tailored Brands sold the Abboud label to brand marketing firm WHP Global earlier this year for $115 million.

In addition to in-person appointments booked on the brand’s web site and conducted at customers’ homes or offices, fittings are available through a personal concierge and conducted virtually. The service is being offered initially in the Northeastern U.S. but will be rolled out nationally in the future, the company said.

Customers can choose from an array of Italian fabrics from Marzotto, Reda, Zignone, Loro Piana, Zegna, Vitale Barberis, E. Thomas and Angelico. The finished product can be delivered in under 21 days and will be hand-delivered by a Bespoke Joseph Abboud stylist who will make any final adjustments. The suits will retail for $1,050 to $2,000.

The program is being overseen by Stuart Smith, head stylist, who joined the brand after running a custom suit business that serviced top Wall Street firms.

“Our goal for Bespoke Joseph Abboud is to offer customers a distinct and memorable tailored concierge experience, from start to finish, with product being manufactured in the USA. We are pleased to have Stuart as head stylist and are confident in his ability to deliver on the Joseph Abboud brand promise of offering the best tailored style and fit for everyone,” said Effy Zinkin, WHP Globla’s chief operating officer.

Jamie Bragg, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer for Tailored Brands, added, “We are excited to partner with WHP Global and leverage the scale of our factory, the largest custom tailored clothing manufacturer in North America, to deliver the highest quality bespoke clothing made here in the USA by our skilled and dedicated team of talented tailors and delivered in as little as three weeks.”

Made-to-measure Joseph Abboud suits are also available at Men’s Wearhouse.

The Joseph Abboud brand was founded by the designer in 1987 and it currently generates more than $700 million in global retail sales through its Joseph Abboud, Joe Joseph Abboud and Bespoke Joseph Abboud offerings through Tailored Brands in the U.S. and Onward Kashiyama in Japan.