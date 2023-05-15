×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Stanley Korshak Sets Renovation, New Shops

Eye

Loewe and Mytheresa Bring Ibiza to L.A.

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Reformation Pledges to Be Circular by 2030

Zvelle Enters Men’s Space With Two Sneaker Models

The women's shoe and accessories brand expects to expand its men's offering in the future.

Zvelle's men's high-top sneaker.
Zvelle's men's high-top sneaker. courtesy of Zvelle

Elle AyoubZadeh has been focused on women since she founded her footwear and accessories brand Zvelle in 2017. But now the Iranian-born designer and entrepreneur is turning her attention to men.

On Thursday, Zvelle will introduce a men’s collection that will start small but be expanded in the future.

The inaugural line will consist of two sneaker models, the Ray high-top and low-top. The high-top will be made from deerskin leather and finished with a metallic goatskin leather lining and a white rubber sole. It will be available in six colors and will retail for $550.

Related Galleries

The low-top will be made from kidskin leather and will feature the same goatskin leather lining and lightweight rubber sole. It will be available in three colors and will sell for $450. Both models are made in Italy.

Zvelle's low-top Ray sneaker.
The low-top Ray model. courtesy of Zvelle

AyoubZadeh described the sneakers as “intentional and timeless. When things are chunky, trendy and loud, I’m still more quietly luxurious. Zvelle is for a confident man with an eye for design and an appreciation for subtle details.”

After six years in the women’s space, where she has attracted fans including Bella Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, Sharon Stone and Susan Sarandon, she believes this is the right time to get into the men’s market.

“The definition of fashion for men is changing. I think it’s maturing and expanding, which is the most exciting time for me as a designer. When I think of high-tops today I think of a sleek boot. Low-tops are the new loafer and are being worn on the red carpet — Denzel Washington wore ours. There’s so much room for men to express themselves.”

AyoubZadeh is working on additional silhouettes. “We’re already developing new styles in our factory, though I’m not ready to reveal them just yet. Everything we produce is incredibly intentional and I never release a shoe I’m not in love with. I can confidently say I love our high-tops and low-tops and every minute detail has been perfected.”

The Zvelle men’s line will be sold globally through the brand’s website.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Hot Summer Bags

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zvelle Enters Men's Space With Two Sneaker Models

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad