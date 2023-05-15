Zvelle Enters Men’s Space With Two Sneaker Models

Elle AyoubZadeh has been focused on women since she founded her footwear and accessories brand Zvelle in 2017. But now the Iranian-born designer and entrepreneur is turning her attention to men.

On Thursday, Zvelle will introduce a men’s collection that will start small but be expanded in the future.

The inaugural line will consist of two sneaker models, the Ray high-top and low-top. The high-top will be made from deerskin leather and finished with a metallic goatskin leather lining and a white rubber sole. It will be available in six colors and will retail for $550.

The low-top will be made from kidskin leather and will feature the same goatskin leather lining and lightweight rubber sole. It will be available in three colors and will sell for $450. Both models are made in Italy.

The low-top Ray model. courtesy of Zvelle

AyoubZadeh described the sneakers as “intentional and timeless. When things are chunky, trendy and loud, I’m still more quietly luxurious. Zvelle is for a confident man with an eye for design and an appreciation for subtle details.”

After six years in the women’s space, where she has attracted fans including Bella Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, Sharon Stone and Susan Sarandon, she believes this is the right time to get into the men’s market.

“The definition of fashion for men is changing. I think it’s maturing and expanding, which is the most exciting time for me as a designer. When I think of high-tops today I think of a sleek boot. Low-tops are the new loafer and are being worn on the red carpet — Denzel Washington wore ours. There’s so much room for men to express themselves.”

AyoubZadeh is working on additional silhouettes. “We’re already developing new styles in our factory, though I’m not ready to reveal them just yet. Everything we produce is incredibly intentional and I never release a shoe I’m not in love with. I can confidently say I love our high-tops and low-tops and every minute detail has been perfected.”

The Zvelle men’s line will be sold globally through the brand’s website.