Spotlight on Alan King of Akings

What began as a way to not wear hand-me-down clothes turned into a streetwear company for Alan king.

Alan King of Akings.
Alan King of Akings.

Akings is best described as “clothing that makes you feel like a king,” said founder Alan King. The Asian American designer initially created clothes for himself because he was tired of wearing hand-me-downs that did not fit him. His designs are inspired by New York City streetwear with a touch of luxury and attention to detail. Having dropped out of college to pursue his dreams, Alan launched Akings in 2015. His designs have been seen on musicians such as Kyle Kuzma, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Wale, Steve Aoki, Tyga and others. Bestsellers include the Omari Crimson pants, $450; the Peace T, $95, and the Kyle Snap Cargo pants, $300. Most recently King has been a contestant on the HBO Max original series “The Hype,” hosted by Migos member and Grammy winner Offsett where up-and-coming streetwear visionaries compete for a career-changing o-Sign and a $150,000 prize. 

 

Omari Crimson pants, $450
Omari Crimson pants, $450. Courtesy photo
Peace Tee, $95
Peace T, $95. Courtesy photo
Kyle Snap Cargo pant $300
Kyle Snap Cargo pants, $300. Courtesy photo
