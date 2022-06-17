Skip to main content
Alessandro Sartori on Choosing Oasi Zegna for Spring 2023 Show

This is the first time the Zegna family "opened the doors to such an event," said Sartori, who has long found inspiration in the natural beauty of the stunning location.

Oasi Zegna
A view of the Oasi Zegna courtesy of Zegna

MILAN Milan Men’s Fashion Week will close on June 20 — well, outside Milan.

Zegna’s fashion show will be staged at 7 p.m. at the Oasi Zegna in Trivero, a 90-minute drive from Milan.

The choice of the location is highly symbolic for the company, whose headquarters are located in the small Italian town in the Piedmont region, and for the brand’s artistic director Alessandro Sartori.

“Oasi Zegna is our birthplace and home of our values,” Sartori told WWD. The designer said he could not imagine a better place to present Zegna’s spring 2023 collection to “let our guests live the uniqueness of our home where the company was born over 112 years ago.” He underscored that this was “the first time that Zegna as a company and a family opened the doors to such an event.”

To keep the surprise alive, Sartori said he could not reveal “where exactly the show will be held as it will be a one-of-a-kind experience from the arrival in Oasi Zegna to the end of the show. I thank [chairman and chief executive officer] Gildo Zegna and all the family for letting me share the magic of their place with all our invitees.”

The Oasi is a longtime source of inspiration for Sartori, who in January conceived a spectacular video filmed on location with models walking in the snow, the stunning sunset over the mountain crests as a background.

In July 2020, the designer filmed his first “phy-gital” show at the location. This is a haven of peace, where the headquarters of the menswear giant are surrounded by hydrangeas, rhododendrons, half-a-million pine trees planted by founder Ermenegildo Zegna starting in the 1930s, and stunning views of the Alps, from the Monviso pyramid-shaped mountain to the Monte Rosa massif. The models that season walked for about 2 miles around the Oasi and at the Zegna factory, filmed by seven cameras.

Further shining the spotlight on the Oasi, ahead of its initial public offering in December on the New York Stock Exchange, the group launched a rebranding, which led to the menswear label becoming known only as Zegna. Its logo was updated in a modern font, with the symbol of a road inspired by the Road 232 that the founder built forming a community around his wool mill and developing a new kind of ethical entrepreneurship.

In May, Oasi Zegna also hosted the group’s first Capital Markets Day since its IPO, reflecting its increased commitment to the environment. During that event Zegna revealed it was aiming for revenues to exceed 2 billion euros in the midterm, as reported, and mapped out several sustainability goals, such as completing the submission of GHG emissions reduction targets in line with the Science-Based Targets initiative, or SBTi, in 2022 and aiming to have 100 percent of its electricity in Europe and the U.S. come from renewable sources by 2024, extending to all the group’s operations by 2027 (scope 2). By 2026, more than 50 percent of the top priority raw materials used in Zegna Group products will be traceable to their point of origin, exceeding 95 percent by 2030. The “Oasi Cashmere” certification for full traceability and launched in September will be extended and trademarked to all fabrics. Among other initiatives, the group is pledging to plant 10,000 trees in every city where Zegna boutiques will open or relocate, starting from 2023.

