LONDON — Barbour introduced its new, premium luxury sub-brand, Barbour Gold Standard, during Paris Fashion Week Men’s in January, and while the COVID-19 outbreak may have turned the world upside down since then, the label believes there is still a place for it.

So the company is forging ahead with a launch this month with help from the British actor and “Peaky Blinders” star Sam Claflin, and a new augmented reality experience.

Claflin will feature in the campaign for Barbour Gold Standard and act as ambassador. The brand will also introduce a new AR experience on its platforms in order to allow customers to learn more about the label from home.

The initial aim for extending the brand’s offer to a more premium category was to cater to some of its luxury wholesale partners that were looking for more elevated collections, according to Paul Wilkinson, the company’s global marketing and commercial director.

“Barbour Gold Standard is targeted at premium retail partners such as Mr Porter, Flannels and Selfridges in the U.K. and Saks and Bloomingdale’s in the U.S. These are partners we have worked with before, but Barbour Gold Standard gives us an opportunity to develop our business with them further,” Wilkinson added.

“By elevating the collection, it is more relevant to the consumers shopping with these partners and it gives us the opportunity to align more strongly with their strategies.”

He added that there will be a special emphasis on digital sales as more customers have been buying online due to COVID-19.

The debut collection includes 10 reworked archival styles mainly featuring quilted and waxed cotton fabrics, which can be re-waxed multiple times to last longer.

“[The range] represents the pinnacle of our men’s wear offering celebrating expert craftsmanship and a high attention to detail and quality in the fabrications and trims,” said Wilkinson, adding that future seasons will see addition archive styles reworked in new fabrications.

“At the heart of Barbour Gold Standard will always be the artisanal craftsmanship and attention to detail which will make them instantly recognizable and different from our core lines,” he added.

Prices range between 319 and 599 pounds.

The label has also been working with its signature wax styles on the women’s wear front, too, introducing “Re-Engineered for Today” for fall 2020, a capsule of parkas and jackets all done in waxed cotton. It is also launching another season of its collaboration collection with Alexa Chung on Sept. 4.