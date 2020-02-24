Giorgio Armani sparked controversy today, blasting fellow designers at the Emporio Armani show in Milan. "I am tired of hearing about trends. They are nothing. I want to improve the woman who lives now. There's all this musing about the past as a trend, but I don't agree with it at all," said a feisty Armani. "So please stop writing about trends," he urged the journalists assembled backstage for a briefing about the collection. "Write about what [Alessandro] Michele did at Gucci, what Miuccia Prada did at Prada and what I am doing, but let's not play this game. You should get to the bottom of it, what is the thinking behind what we do. Stop being dominated by raving about the Nineties [as an example]. I am at a moment when I can say what I think," he added. "There is so much talk about women being raped, but women today are regularly 'raped' by designers.” He continued: “I am thinking of certain ads where women are shown in a provocative way, half naked, and many women feel pressured into looking like that. That for me is rape. It's unbefitting. Look around, they think that by wearing black leggings and a bomber they become modern. Excuse my outburst and the strong words, but I felt like I had to say this," he concluded. Report: @luisazargani #wwdnews #mfw #giorgioarmani