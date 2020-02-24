By  on February 24, 2020

Bode is making some significant changes in its business to support the brand’s growth. Last week, the company let go of four employees and Jack Miner, who had overseen operations and finance, exited to explore more creative opportunities, according to Bode founder and designer Emily Bode.

She said the company will be hiring more seasoned production and management staff with expertise in operations as well as domestic and international manufacturing. Bringing a chief executive officer on board is also in the cards. Bode said most of the staff up until this point had been recent college graduates, but the plan is to add people with five-plus years of experience.

