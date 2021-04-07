MILAN- Brioni is taking its collaboration with Brad Pitt a step further.

The Italian men’s wear company is unveiling a capsule collection created with the American actor and producer, who has long worn Brioni on the red carpet and has been a house ambassador since 2019.

This is the first time Brioni partners with an ambassador on a capsule collection.

Called BP Signature, the collection in a muted color palette and soft fabrics comprises seven designs including a two-button suit; a feather-light long-sleeved cashmere polo sweater; a cashmere sport jacket; an unlined car coat, and a velvet evening jacket with matching wool trousers and fine cotton evening shirt.

Prices retail at between 550 euros for the cotton tuxedo shirt and 2,100 euros for the wool car coat to 3,900 euros for the silk velvet tuxedo jacket and 4,100 euros for the wool formal suit.

The BP Signature evening pieces are modeled after the outfit Pitt wore when he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood” in 2020. In the more formal look, the jacket is relaxed and slightly longer with somewhat wider lapels.

Pitt designed an exclusive label with his signature, which will be featured inside each item of the collection.

The looks reflect Pitt’s laid-back style and Norbert Stumpfl, Brioni’s design director, said working with the actor “was a chance to design something comfortable, easy and flexible without sacrificing style or sophistication,” and offer an interesting interplay of textures. The designer emphasized the collection’s versatility, while “leaving ample room for the Brioni man to make his own statement in how to wear it.”

The BP Signature collection is available at Brioni stores and on its e.commerce and at select retailers around the world.

The Kering-owned label first tapped Pitt to front its advertising campaign in January 2020, marking the company’s 75th anniversary celebrations. Last month, the brand unveiled images of Pitt’s third campaign, wearing Brioni’s spring 2021 collection.

Pitt succeeded fellow Hollywood legends Pierce Brosnan, Anthony Hopkins and Samuel L. Jackson in the role.

Kering, then called PPR, acquired Brioni in 2011 from the descendants of the company’s founders, Nazareno Fonticoli and Gaetano Savini.