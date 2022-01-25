EXCLUSIVE: Brioni Names Jude, Raff Law Brand Ambassadors

MILAN, TWICE AS GOOD: Marking a new chapter for Brioni, the Italian luxury men’s wear brand has tapped Jude Law and his son Raff as its new ambassadors.

Both will debut in this role with the spring 2022 campaign photographed by Craig McDean.

“Jude Law is a great master of his art and Raff is a rising talent in the same universe,” said Brioni’s chief executive officer Mehdi Benabadji. “Both of them have a strong personal style and a natural complicity. This authenticity makes the Laws a perfect pairing to reflect Brioni’s modern vision of men’s wear, in which distinctions of age and personality are blurred by a shared passion for genuine craftsmanship and elegance. All of us at Brioni are excited to be working alongside Jude and Raff.”

Jude Law has received several accolades throughout his career, including a British Academy Film Award. He received nominations for two Academy Awards for his performances in “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Cold Mountain;” two Tony Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards. A knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government, he has garnered praise for his TV roles in “The Young Pope” and his theater roles including Ivo van Howe’s “Obsession” and Michael Grandage’s “Henry V.” Most recently, he starred in Sean Durkin’s highly acclaimed independent feature “The Nest” and returns to the upcoming franchise “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” and will be seen as “Hook” in David Lowery’s “Peter Pan and Wendy.”

“The Brioni dedication to their craft and quality is inspirational, and I’ve always loved wearing their garments,” said Jude Law. “It’s especially joyful to be working alongside Raff with a house rooted in Rome. I formed a special connection with that city during the shooting of ‘The Young Pope,’ and it feels wonderfully comfortable and like a homecoming.”

Rome is often a strong inspiration for design director Norbert Stumpf, including for fall 2022.

Raff, born as Rafferty and whose mother is Sadie Frost, debuted as a thespian in “Repo Men,” a 2010 movie directed by Miguel Sapochnik and based on the book “The Repossession Mambo” by Eric Garcia. Most recently, he starred in the 2021 film “Twist.” He is currently filming “Masters of the Air,” a new Apple Studios drama.

“Sharing the frame with my father for Brioni is very exciting,” said Raff Law. “Although we naturally both have different tastes and perspectives, we share a lot of the same passions, too. One of those is that we both have a love for clothing and Brioni is something we agree on.”

Raff Law posing as Brioni’s new ambassador. Craig McDean - image courtesy of Brioni

The Laws succeed Brad Pitt, who has been a house ambassador since 2019. Last April, the Italian men’s wear company said it was collaborating with the American Academy Award-winning actor and producer a step further, by unveiling a capsule collection created together. That was the first time Brioni partnered with an ambassador on a capsule collection, which was called BP Signature.

Fellow Hollywood legends Pierce Brosnan, Anthony Hopkins and Samuel L. Jackson were previous Brioni ambassadors. McDean succeeds peers Gregory Harris and Mikael Jansson in lensing the campaigns.

Kering, then called PPR, acquired Brioni in 2011 from the descendants of the company’s founders, Nazareno Fonticoli and Gaetano Savini.