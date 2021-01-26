Canali is joining forces with global emerging brands to offer a new, fresh take on men’s wear.

For the first iteration of this project, the Italian sartorial brand has teamed up with 8ON8, a Shanghai-based label founded in 1997 by Central Saint Martins men’s fashion graduate Li Gong, on a capsule collection for the fall 2021 season.

“I have seen multiple collaboration projects, however, in the luxury sector I feel the potential and possibilities of Chinese designer forces are still to be fully explored” said Canali president and chief executive officer Stefano Canali. “We have had this idea for a long time and now with the accumulated knowledge of Li Gong and his creations, I am confident his different approach will bring new ideas to the luxury men’s wear world.”

The capsule developed with Gong, who was a recipient of the LVMH Grand Prix Scholarship and who showcased his fall and spring 2020 collections with runway shows at London Fashion Week, will encompass ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear.

“Beyond China and Italy’s different approaches to clothes, I see there is a cultural commonality rooted in how we anticipate roles of clothes in men’s lifestyle,” Gong said. “This capsule will be a reflection of my personal perspective and thinking to modern luxury men’s wear and I am very happy for a brand as profound as Canali to embrace a Chinese perspective.”

Last week Canali unveiled its fall 2021 collection grouped in three different ranges, called Canali 1934, Exclusive and Black Edition.

China, where Canali operates 42 stores in 10 different cities, currently accounts for 20 percent of the Italian brand’s business.

