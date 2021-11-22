Canali’s Latest Sartorial Innovation Taps Into Feel-good Fashion

MILAN — Canali is stepping up its efforts to offer suits and formalwear its customers can feel comfortable in, mindful that sartorial garb should transform and innovate to be in sync with the modern consumer.

The Italian luxury men’s company is introducing a collection and textile innovation that tap into the growing demand for feel-good fashion.

Called Canali Balance, the collection builds on the 2015 “Impeccable” line, a line of sartorial and accessory pieces boasting stainless, wrinkle-free and breathable features.

The new iteration takes it up a notch, as suits, overcoats, vests and raincoats crafted from high-tech textiles are treated with bioceramics to give the garments the ability to reflect the heat energy the human body naturally produces, thus trapping warmth and benefiting several body functions, helping the body to de-stress. The company noted that a balanced lifestyle further amplifies the garments’ properties.

“We are very happy to announce the launch of Canali Balance,” said Stefano Canali, the company’s chief executive officer. “It’s projected into the future and explores a new vision of men’s wear. This clothing range confirms that Canali is a brand with a sartorial soul, able to add value to tradition by interpreting it via a contemporary lens and continuous innovation.”

The men’s wear company has developed a dedicated logo for items in the collection, a stylized “A” nodding to the energy emitted by the body and reflected by the fabric. This is also to appear in the windows of the brand’s flagships that will carry the collection.

Set to debut for fall at select Canali flagships, as well as on the brand’s e-commerce, the collection retails for between 590 euros for the vest and 1,950 euros for the overcoat.

Canali said it plans to expand the use of the high-tech fabric to other categories and products. It will also distribute the Balance collection via select retailers in the future.

The innovation is not new to the fashion world, but Canali’s project marks the first time such a treatment has been applied to formalwear. Italian suppliers, including Eurojersey, have debuted similar technologies in the past few years and sportswear company AlphaTauri, owned by Red Bull, has been using a similar fabric for its performance-driven garments.

