×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 22, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Antonio Marras on Miracles, Boars and Women Overcoming Obstacles

Fashion

Miuccia Prada, Raf Simons on Reality and Intellectual Honesty

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Carven Hires Louise Trotter as New Creative Director

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About His Future

The founder and designer of KidSuper was said to be in the running for the Louis Vuitton men's designer job, which went to Pharrell Williams.

Colm Dillane
Colm Dillane with the figures he created for Superplastic. TOBI NIETO

Colm Dillane may have lost the men’s designer job at Louis Vuitton to Pharrell Williams, but that isn’t stopping the KidSuper founder and designer from continuing to expand his reach.

Soon after releasing his custom designs for all 30 NBA teams, Dillane is now collaborating with Superplastic, a leader in the luxury art toy world. He created two limited-edition versions of the brand’s figures, appropriately named KidSuperplastic, that are designed to reference Dillane’s childhood days running around in a cape pretending he had superpowers.

Last year, Dillane worked with the company on an NFT project.

Related Galleries

“I’ve always had a ton of respect for Colm’s magic bag of endless creativity,” said Galen McKamy, chief creative officer of Superplastic. “Our brands have similar vibes regarding aesthetics and high-quality limited goods, and we both draw inspiration from art and comedy. We set out to create something entertaining and kind of funny.”

A matte magenta and blue vinyl version with an electroplated gold belt buckle and removable paintbrush is limited to 1,666 pieces and will retail for $130. A desert version is limited to 500 pieces and will sell for $150 exclusively at the Superplastic flagship in SoHo. To help promote the partnership, a free digital comic, “The Amazing KidSuperplastic,” designed by the company, will go live on the Superplastic website on Wednesday.

In an interview to preview the figures, Dillane was still basking in the glow of being asked to be a guest designer for Vuitton’s fall menswear runway show and holding his own comedy/fashion show in Paris. But because he’s still under contract with the French company, he declined to comment on Williams’ appointment.

Dillane said that as his reputation grows, he’s finding that a lot of people who never paid him any attention are now clamoring to get seats at his shows. “There were all these bloggers who weren’t invited or didn’t get in that had never supported me until now,” he said. “Five years ago, I had an open house for anyone to come, and 100 people showed up. Where were they then?”

Dillane acknowledged that his unique take on fashion may not be popular with everyone, but his recent success comes as a result of years of hard work. “If you don’t know the KidSuper story, you might be like, ‘Where do you come from? You don’t deserve this.’ Maybe the clothing is too loud or not for everyone, which I’m totally fine with, but you can’t [argue with] how I got here.”

Dillane started making and selling T-shirts in high school and launched his first collection under the KidSuper name in 2011. He was a joint winner of LVMH’s Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize in 2021 and under the tutelage of former Vuitton chief executive officer Michael Burke, was tapped to co-design the company’s men’s collection for fall.

“I wasn’t expecting the call at all,” he said. “I didn’t think they would be as open-minded and as risk-taking because I wouldn’t say I fit the quintessential box of fashion designer for a luxury brand. But if you look at LV’s history, Marc Jacobs was a huge risk. He had just been fired from Perry Ellis for being too grunge. Virgil [Abloh] was a huge risk, because no one initially treated him as a high-end designer. It was all hype. So I think LV deserves some credit for having the foresight in many different scenarios. I think when you’re such a powerful and big company, you can take risks, because you have such a machine behind you.”

That machine had already been set in motion when he was asked to come aboard, he said. “They had already started the collection, so I was there to add in. I think if you look at the collection, you can see which ones are mine. They had such good tailoring and simple pieces so the ones I added told a little bit more of a story.”

Up until the announcement of Williams as the new creative director, a choice believed to have been made by Vuitton’s new CEO Pietro Beccari, Dillane said he had no idea if he was going to get the job. “They kept me in the dark and I’m totally OK with being in the dark,” he said. “I can’t believe they even let me out of the basement.”

And even if he won’t be toiling for Vuitton, he’s still got plenty to keep him busy. His 10,000-square-foot studio in Williamsburg — which will also serve as a gallery, recording studio, retail store and soccer field — is coming along. “It’s not finalized, but the walls are up,” he said. “So the recording studios, the gallery, the store, the workspace, the photo studio, the podcast room — all of these different things are segmented. Now we have to build out each room. The permitting and making it fire-rated was the worst thing ever, but we’ve passed all those. So it’s about just interior decorating each spot.”

While the work progresses in Brooklyn, Dillane continues to hone his design skills and work with collaborators. The Superplastic project, he said, came after the two companies “flirted” for a couple of years. When designing the figures, he said it was important that they be able to hold a paintbrush or marker “so it would inspire drawing. When I grew up, I didn’t have many toys. We moved around a lot and I have no siblings so my toys were art projects and painting. But it was good because it made me really imaginative.”

One thing he didn’t want the Superplastic collaboration to include, however, was clothing. “I think sometimes when you do brand collaborations and they force clothing on you, it seems like an afterthought, to make money or whatever. But I thought it was cool to put an emphasis on the toys.”

So what’s next for Dillane? He admits that he never expected to get where he is now and is just taking the future as it comes. “I always said the most exciting thing about KidSuper is the people I get to meet and the opportunities I get access to.” When his Brooklyn building is completed, he expects to get more into multimedia projects, such as television shows or movies.

And he’s not afraid to try anything and everything, whether that’s doing auctions or comedy shows during his fashion presentations or creating art toys. “I’ve worked really, really hard and failed many, many times,” he said. But he’s eager to continue pushing the limits, whether that’s collaborating with someone as high-profile as Tommy Hilfiger, or just providing other young people with a place to hone their skills.

“Back in the day, there were places where you met people, found your crowd, collaborated and learned. Now those places are all just trying to sell product,” he said. “So I hope this space in Brooklyn becomes kind of a safe haven for creatives.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Hot Summer Bags

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Colm Dillane Creates KidSuperplastic Figures, Talks About Future

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad