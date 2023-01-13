×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Business

Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case Against Adidas

Fashion

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Fall 2023

Colmar Debuts Revolution Line by White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa

The premium line debuts at Milan Men’s Fashion Week and will kick off Colmar’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

A preview look of Colmar Revolution RTW fall 2023.
A preview look of Colmar Revolution RTW fall 2023. Courtesy of Colmar

MILAN — Over its 100-year history Colmar has changed its makeup frequently, debuting in 1923 as a felt gaiter manufacturer in Monza, a few miles north of Milan, and introducing workwear in the 1930s, before moving into activewear and developing expertise in ski suits after World War II.

Now, in the year marking its centennial, the company has tapped White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa as the creative director of its newly introduced Revolution line.

“In the post-pandemic context, we aimed to expand our horizon and offer an upscale line working in tandem with a designer that we already knew and boasts an aesthetic that’s complementary to ours, blending his style and culture with our DNA, experience and heritage,” said Colmar chief executive officer Giulio Colombo.

Related Galleries

The lineup for men and women builds on Colmar’s outerwear expertise combining performance fabrics with Aizawa’s penchant for bold color combinations. It is complemented by knitwear and sweats intended for layering.

Aizawa discovered Colmar as a kid, watching Italian alpine ski champion Alberto Tomba do his magic clad in one of the brand’s ski suits, looking “very cool,” the Japanese designer explained.

“I would like to build a new genre of design for Colmar. I believe that the brand values designs, which people can easily use….My task here should be to elevate that by adding a bit of a ‘revolution’ to the utilitarian designs,” Aizawa said, touting Colmar’s high quality and wearable styles.

Colmar has joined the official Milan fashion schedule for the first time to unveil Revolution, signaling its ambition to embrace a new, fashion-savvy positioning for the line and, overall, for the label’s urban division Colmar Originals.

A preview look of Colmar Revolution RTW fall 2023.
A preview look of Colmar Revolution RTW fall 2023. Courtesy of Colmar

“We’re making our debut with a designer [chosen because] he can marry our ethos and not only for his marquee name per se,” noted Stefano Colombo, sales and marketing manager. “Being on the official [Milan Fashion Week] schedule represents a challenge that is integral to the new [Revolution] adventure. Part of our ambition was to push our boundaries and aim for new heights,” he added.

Colmar’s collaboration with Aizawa was described by Giulio Colombo as a “long-term commitment,” with no predetermined expiry date, unlike previous tie-ups.

To be sure, this is not the first time the brand has toyed with designer fashion. In the past it teamed with creatives including Aizawa himself — on a one-shot collection — and Shayne Oliver for its A.G.E. project, which stands for Advanced Garment Exploration, the brand’s hotbed for collaborations.

Stefano Colombo described the latest step as an example of the company’s resilience and ambition to expand in new markets, including the U.S., where the company has inked a new distribution partnership for North America that will bear fruit in three to five years, he said.

Similarly, Asia, particularly South Korea and Japan, the latter being Aizawa’s native country, are seen as pivotal markets in the medium-term. The brand has managed to cement its footprint in Europe over the past few years, its prime market.

A preview look of Colmar Revolution RTW fall 2023.
A preview look of Colmar Revolution RTW fall 2023. Courtesy of Colmar

The Revolution line — to be distributed across a selection of Colmar’s key wholesale accounts; new, high-end players, and the brand’s flagship stores — falls into the Colmar Originals division, the brand’s lifestyle offering that currently accounts for 75 percent of the business.

Giulio Colombo said it was no easy feat to combine Colmar’s heritage in performance-ready puffers with Aizawa’s sense of style, but the result turned out to be “impressive,” he said, surprising both parties. The collection for men and women retails at 25 to 30 percent more than average Colmar Originals pieces.

The entire Originals range, hence Revolution as well, is often an evolution and reinterpretation of sportswear tropes tried and tested in the skiwear lineup, which is increasingly designed to easily transition from the slopes to the cityscape.

The bulk of Colmar’s centennial celebration will happen around Oct. 31, the day the company was established, according to recently uncovered archive documents.

In 2022, the company had revenues north of 100 million euros, returning to pre-pandemic levels, and it expects a slight increase in 2023. There are 16 Colmar flagship stores in Italy and France, with two openings lined up in Innsbruck, Austria, and at the Merlata Bloom shopping mall in Milan, which is under construction.

Yosuke Aizawa
Yosuke Aizawa Courtesy of Colmar
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Hot Summer Bags

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Colmar Taps White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa for Revolution Line

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad