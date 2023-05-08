Corneliani Kicks Off Expansion Strategy in U.S.

MILAN — Corneliani is making a statement.

By inking an exclusive partnership with Triluxe Apparel Group, a leading brand-building organization with more than 20 years of experience in the premium and luxury menswear segment, with showrooms in New York, Corneliani is kicking off an expansion strategy in the U.S.

“We are back,” Corneliani’s chief executive officer Giorgio Brandazza said proudly. “We have come out of a complicated moment; 2022 was the year of our relaunch, with a new company and new refinancing, and we have seen positive results right away, with growing orders, stores faring well and a restart of our e-commerce.”

All markets performed well across Europe, the Middle East and Asia, in Korea in particular, but the U.S. needed to be addressed, Brandazza said.

“North America is one of the markets with the highest potential of growth for our brand,” continued Brandazza, touting the agreement with “a valued partner” like Triluxe, which shares Corneliani’s “mentality and brings energy and determination. We are confident that the omnichannel strategy conceived for this specific area will ensure a solid and sustainable penetration for us at a time of enormous opportunities.”

The expansion strategy to grow in North America ranges from the product concept and distribution to cross-channel marketing and communication operations.

“We were reasoning on how to improve our offer for our reference target and worked on a business plan that would allow us to return to being a solid reference in the segment,” explained Brandazza. “Our goal is not only to have a territorial leadership but also in the head of our customers and carve out market share. We had never focused so determinedly in the U.S. before in terms of product and service.”

The agreement with Triluxe includes an integrated business plan leveraging a consistent product offer aligned with the specific tastes and expectations of North American consumers, such as light fabrics, innovative materials, comfortable silhouettes and vibrant colors.

A Corneliani Circle look for spring 2023.

The distribution network is currently supported by 60 points of sale between specialty stores and selected department stores.

At the same time, Triluxe will allocate an exclusive dedicated space of its Manhattan offices to the presentation of the Corneliani collections.

Special attention will also be given to online sales, where Corneliani is currently registering 57 percent year-on-year growth with a focus on the U.K., the Netherlands and the U.S.

In addition to selling the pre-collection for spring 2024 starting in mid-May, Corneliani will participate in the Chicago Collective Men’s Edition 2023 in August with a dedicated booth. This step is yet “another signal Corneliani wants to give to the American market about our commitment to the region,” said Brandazza.

The executive pointed to another key investment for 2023, which is the launch of a new Gent’s Club centered around made-to-measure, Made in Italy production and the Italian lifestyle. The project will first be unveiled in North America in the second half of the year through a membership program offering exclusive services and privileges.

Brandazza hailed the return of more formal looks, although “no longer stiff, but easier and increasingly relaxed. People thought the future would be shorts and sandals but tailoring is not dead, luckily.”

The trend speaks to Corneliani’s history in sartorial menswear and Brandazza noted that the plan is to expand the brand’s su misura (made to measure) segment, which can become a significant driver of growth. At its showroom in Milan’s stately palazzo on Via Durini, the company has set up a su misura lounge “to create an experience for our customers.”

“We want to return to being closer to the customer and clients and we have revolutionized our operating cycles to guarantee top service, assortments and excellent time to market,” he observed.

Reflecting these qualifications, Brandazza said that Corneliani has become a production partner of an international men’s luxury brand, but was unable to share the name for privacy reasons.

Production is done internally at the Mantua, Italy-based plant, said Brandazza, who is hiring and increasing the company’s manufacturing capability.

“We are thrilled to announce such an important alliance,” said Rian Gardiner, Triluxe cofounding partner and executive vice president. “Corneliani is an emblem of Italian style in the world, and its unparalleled tradition in sartorial menswear will be a major driver for our common mission. Our expertise and widespread knowledge of the market, along with our teams’ close synergy, will allow us to strengthen the brand’s visibility and expand its horizons in a very dynamic moment for the luxury sector in North America.”

Corneliani is planning trunk shows in the U.S., and Brandazza said the collaboration with Triluxe “is only the beginning of a broader plan that will soon lead us towards other prominent markets worldwide,” China in particular.

Revenues last year amounted to more than 60 million euros and sales are expected to reach 80 million euros in 2023, said Brandazza.

The brand will show its spring 2024 collection in Milan during Men’s Fashion Week. Asked about the collaboration with Paul Surridge on the Corneliani Circle collections, which reinforce the brand’s commitment to sustainability, Brandazza enthused about the partnership but said that after two seasons “we are thinking of going in a new direction,” without elaborating.

Corneliani is currently distributed across 750 doors worldwide, including multibrand retailers, corners and franchisees. There are 15 franchised stores now but the aim is to focus on a more direct commitment, said the executive.

In 2021, an Italian court accepted the company’s request for a composition with creditors and a new Corneliani SpA was officially established in December.

Bahrain-based fund Investcorp acquired a majority stake in the company in mid-2016, agreeing last year to create a NewCo that would invest 7 million euros in the Mantua-based brand.

The restructuring plan presented by Corneliani and supported by Investcorp and the fund Invitalia guaranteed the company’s business continuity.

The Corneliani family is no longer involved in the company.