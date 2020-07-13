BACK TO THE FUTURE: Dunhill’s creative director Mark Weston won’t be showing his spring 2021 collection until September but, in the meantime, he’s done a great job of keeping his virtual front row entertained with a short film that splices brand’s Eighties archive footage with video from Dunhill’s most recent Paris runway shows.

Titled “Dunhill Public Information Film,” it shows dapper Eighties Brits with their wide neckties and lapels striding into the Jermyn Street flagship to check out the gold lighters and cufflinks. It cuts back and forth to fierce-looking models dressed in high-shine trousers and leather stomping down Dunhill’s Paris runway.

Quaint, jazzy music from the Eighties gives way to thumping techno at the fall 2020 Paris show, a composition by the musician Moses Boyd in collaboration with the poet James Massiah.

At the end, an old school BBC-style narrator proclaims: “Dunhill, for those who appreciate the finer things.” It’s one minute and 27 seconds of pure fun and will no doubt prompt Eighties film buffs to search for “A Fish Called Wanda” on their chosen streaming service.

Last month Dunhill officially joined La Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Masculine, and Weston said he was proud to mark the moment with a film that showcased the evolution of Dunhill.

“I felt strongly about documenting the progression of iconic products from the house, and stand behind their unique sense of design. It’s important to give value in consistency at a time when everything as we know it is in change,” he said.