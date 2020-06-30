Online fashion weeks are shaping up to be as grueling as physical ones — albeit without the schlepping and long waits.

The Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Masculine released the official schedule for Men’s Fashion Week in Paris late Tuesday and four of the five days feature 14 shows, with the first starting at 10 a.m. and the last one of the day starting as late as 8:30. Brands were asked to produce a creative video or film for the shows, scheduled from July 9 to 13.

French fashion’s organizing body also said eight new houses would join the official schedule, including Alled-Martinez, Cool TM, Egonlab, and Isabel Marant Homme, all from France. Rounding out the list is Ernest W. Baker from Portugal, Kolor from Japan and KidSuper Studios and Reese Cooper from the U.S.

Among the 68 shows listed are megabrands like Louis Vuitton, Dior and Hermès, plus a smorgasbord of international names including Dries Van Noten, Thom Browne, Loewe, Doublet, GmbH, Amiri and Issey Mikaye. Some names are missing, including Comme des Garçons Homme Plus and Junya Watanabe, who will unveil its collections in its Tokyo showrooms later in July.

Separately, the Chambre Syndicale said that Dunhill would become a member of the Chambre Syndicale. The British brand, owned by Richemont, has been showing in the French capital for several years.

Men’s Fashion Week in the French capital had been gaining momentum in recent years, the schedule bulging with buzzy designers from London and the U.S., including J.W. Anderson, Paloma Spain and Phipps.

Earlier this week, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said it conscripted Launchmetrics, a data and technology company, to build digital platforms for the men’s week, and the three days of couture that precede it.

Both sites will feature spaces reserved for professionals, but are accessible to the general public in order to capture a wide audience.

While the videos are the main event of the week, the sites will also be bulging with editorial content, online events, behind-the-scenes clips, corporate information, visual materials and other information.

In late March, the Fédération canceled the summer runway shows in Paris. Men’s fashion week had been scheduled from June 23 to 28 while the haute couture shows were originally slated for July 5 to 9.