MILAN — The Ermenegildo Zegna Group is restructuring its U.S. organization.

Luca Lo Curzio, currently worldwide chief marketing and digital officer, has been appointed North America chief executive officer. He will succeed Robert Aldrich, who will leave the Italian men’s wear powerhouse on April 30 to pursue other professional opportunities. Lo Curzio is expected to take on his new role as soon as the COVID-19 emergency ends and allows the move.

In the interim period, the position will be covered by Tom Kalenderian, the chairman of Zegna USA.

“I thank Robert for his contribution to our business in North America and I wish him all the best for the future,” said Gildo Zegna, ceo of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group. “I congratulate Luca to have taken this challenge to write another chapter of Zegna USA.”

Lo Curzio joined Zegna in May 2016 from Luxottica Group. At the Italian eyewear giant, he held the role of global marketing director, retail sun & luxury, managing the U.S., U.K., Australia/New Zealand, South East Asia, South Africa, Latin America, Iberia, Germany, Turkey, India and Middle East and North Africa regions. Previous experiences include managerial roles at Bain & Company, Danone Group, and L’Oréal Saipo Group.

Lo Curzio’s arrival at Zegna in 2016 signaled a new company model masterminded by Gildo Zegna, shortly after the return of Alessandro Sartori to the firm as artistic director. Zegna created new key management roles and developed an integrated retail, marketing and digital strategy. The structure at the time relied on new roles within the group: one single brand manager, for a consistent overview of all labels; a digital and marketing officer, Lo Curzio; a head of omnichannel, Zegna’s son Edoardo, and a head of retail experience, who was in charge of unifying the look and customer service in the stores, training retail employees to be digitally experienced.

The Zegna Group has been actively supporting the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. As reported, the company has started manufacturing protective medical overalls with the aim of producing 280,000 units.

Of these, 250,000 pieces will be channeled into the Piedmont region in Italy, responding to an urgent need in fighting the coronavirus, and the remaining 30,000 units will be sent to the Canton Ticino area in Switzerland. Portions of the Italian men’s wear group’s Inco plant in Novara and Consitex in Mendrisio have been converted to accommodate the new production.

The Zegna family and the Ermenegildo Zegna company’s top management have pledged personal donations totaling 3 million euros to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Italy. The group has also converted part of its production facilities both in Italy and Switzerland to manufacture sanitary masks to distribute to its employees and those in need in both countries and supported the purchase of ventilators.