Fendi to Drop Basketball-inspired Men’s Collection

Fendi is bringing its distinct aesthetic to the hardwood.

The Italian luxury brand has introduced a limited-edition activewear collection for men, appropriately named Fendi Active: Basketball Capsule, as part of its summer capsule.

The collection, which launches June 1, will make a big statement at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York flagship, which will install a Fendi-branded mini basketball court in its seventh floor men’s department to introduce the collection. The pop-in will be in place from June 1 to 14.

The capsule incorporates the signature codes of the house, using the Fendi Roma and FF logos in varsity lettering on basketball tees, tanks and shorts in a black and gray palette with Fendi Roma ribbed edging. A gray ensemble tracksuit and varsity bomber jacket in a lightweight technical fabric has contrasting black piping, reminiscent of the lines on a basketball and a tonal FF logo on the sleeves and sides.

Looks from the Fendi capsule. Courtesy of Fendi

The apparel is complemented by high-top Fendi Match sneakers in black and cream or all-white with a crystal-embellished design. The collection also includes sponge socks, wristbands and a headband along with a black baseball cap that, along with a mini basketball, becomes a sports-inspired keychain.

Fendi also collaborated with Spalding, the leading manufacturer of sport balls, to create a special black basketball featuring the varsity reinterpretation of the Fendi Roma logo and a branded shoulder strap. To cap off the collection, the luxury brand also created a see-through basketball hoop with the same Fendi Roma lettering and black metal O’Lock chains.

Prices range from $120 for the socks and $490 for the cap to $750 for the basketball jersey, $1,550 for the pants and $1,790 for the sneaker. The basketball hoop will sell for $10,000.

In addition to Saks, the capsule — with the exception of the basketball hoop — will be available at Fendi’s store in Las Vegas and online. It will also be carried at several of the company’s international stores.