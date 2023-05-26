×
Friday's Digital Daily: May 26, 2023

Fendi to Drop Basketball-inspired Men’s Collection

The limited-edition capsule will include jerseys, track suits, sneakers and a $10,000 basketball hoop.

Fendi basketball
The Fendi basketball collection includes everything from accessories to sneakers. Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi is bringing its distinct aesthetic to the hardwood.

The Italian luxury brand has introduced a limited-edition activewear collection for men, appropriately named Fendi Active: Basketball Capsule, as part of its summer capsule.

The collection, which launches June 1, will make a big statement at Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York flagship, which will install a Fendi-branded mini basketball court in its seventh floor men’s department to introduce the collection. The pop-in will be in place from June 1 to 14.

The capsule incorporates the signature codes of the house, using the Fendi Roma and FF logos in varsity lettering on basketball tees, tanks and shorts in a black and gray palette with Fendi Roma ribbed edging. A gray ensemble tracksuit and varsity bomber jacket in a lightweight technical fabric has contrasting black piping, reminiscent of the lines on a basketball and a tonal FF logo on the sleeves and sides.

Fendi basketball
Looks from the Fendi capsule. Courtesy of Fendi

The apparel is complemented by high-top Fendi Match sneakers in black and cream or all-white with a crystal-embellished design. The collection also includes sponge socks, wristbands and a headband along with a black baseball cap that, along with a mini basketball, becomes a sports-inspired keychain.

Fendi also collaborated with Spalding, the leading manufacturer of sport balls, to create a special black basketball featuring the varsity reinterpretation of the Fendi Roma logo and a branded shoulder strap. To cap off the collection, the luxury brand also created a see-through basketball hoop with the same Fendi Roma lettering and black metal O’Lock chains.

Prices range from $120 for the socks and $490 for the cap to $750 for the basketball jersey, $1,550 for the pants and $1,790 for the sneaker. The basketball hoop will sell for $10,000.

In addition to Saks, the capsule — with the exception of the basketball hoop — will be available at Fendi’s store in Las Vegas and online. It will also be carried at several of the company’s international stores.

