Givenchy Taps Jamaican Musician Alkaline for Spring 2023 Men’s Campaign

This is the first dedicated menswear campaign by Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams. 

Jamaican musician Alkaline for Givenchy
Jamaican musician Alkaline for Givenchy. Matthew M. Williams for Givenchy

Givenchy is looking to the music world for its first dedicated menswear campaign by creative director Matthew Williams.

The design house tapped Jamaican musician Alkaline to appear in its spring 2023 menswear campaign, which was released on Monday. The campaign is meant to reflect the breadth of the menswear collection, showcasing the “tension and contrast between Givenchy’s tailoring heritage and the urban aesthetic” the designer brought to the house, according to Givenchy. Williams photographed and creative directed the campaign, which was styled by Dieter Grams. 

Alkaline for Givenchy.

“Photography — and taking portraits of artists I’m inspired by — is something I have always loved to do,” Williams said in a statement. “There’s a deep connection between Givenchy and the actors, musicians and athletes who wear its clothes, and I immediately felt that kind of connection with Alkaline — when something’s right, you can just feel it. He inspires me both as an artist and as a human being, so for this campaign I wanted to keep the focus on who he is and the very natural, authentic way he wears clothing, which is exactly my intention as a designer.” 

Alkaline appears in the campaign wearing Givenchy spring 2023 pieces such as a camouflage-print jacket with a distressed finishing, a white, logo-embossed leather jacket and the TK-MX sneaker, which are new additions to Givenchy’s TK-360 sneaker range, among other pieces.

The Jamaican musician first started working with Givenchy last year, when the design house used some of his music for its men’s spring 2023 runway show. 

Alkaline for Givenchy.
