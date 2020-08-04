WWD surfed the new Pitti Connect digital platform, which offered the first online edition of the Pitti Uomo trade show, to highlight some international men’s brands unveiling their spring 2021 collections on the portal. Pitti Connect bowed on July 16 and will run until Oct. 9.

LARDINI: For the spring 2020 season, Lardini teamed up for the second time with Japanese designer Yosuke Aizawa on a collection that combines a cool urban vibe with an energetic outdoor feel. Innovation and functionality translated Lardini’s signature sartorial tradition into appealing pieces, including cargo pants, parkas and collarless jackets, matching impeccable silhouettes and performance fabrics. The lineup was completed by three sneaker styles featuring a chic combination of hues and materials.

BLAUER USA: In keeping with the brand’s aim to offer wardrobe staples, the spring collection was rich in urban and everyday pieces — all with sustainable and ecological qualities. Lightweight down-free puffer jackets were filled with the Sorona green padding, while windbreakers in a camouflage pattern or peppered with colorful brushstrokes were crafted from Repreve, an eco-friendly polyester made of recycled PET. Chinos, cargo pants with large pockets and Bermuda shorts for men came in different fits and materials and were all garment-dyed to obtain an aged pigment effect, while denim pants were made of organic cotton.

UNIFORME: Integrity, respect, care, belief and cooperation are the key values of Boy Scouting, which creative directors Hugues Fauchard and Rémi Bats wanted to celebrate with their spring collection. Exclusively using deadstock fabrics, limited available materials and upcycled garments, the designers offered a chic, sophisticated take on the Scout look, which was revised with a urban twist. Striped knits, pristine shirts matched with shorts and well-crafted outerwear pieces exuded a sense of young, fresh and playful luxury.

KARL LAGERFELD: In keeping with the late designer’s legacy, the Karl Lagerfeld brand wanted to focus on the future for spring. The design team’s creative exploration resulted in the search for innovative materials, high-tech details and charming light effects. Finding a balance between classic and modern, a zippered trench coat that combined two performance fabrics was matched with traditional denim pants, while a suit was designed to feature Eighties-inspired bold shapes.

MYAR: The Italian brand’s signature military garments and patterns met a sartorial inspiration in Myar’s cool spring lineup. Sourcing sustainable deadstock fabrics, creative director Andrea Rosso created a lineup of cotton boxer shorts, shirts, as well as workwear pants and overalls which he enriched with contrasting military patch pockets. For a preppy, Nineties touch, vintage polo and rugby shirts were decorated with sleeves and panels crafted from authentic military uniforms.

YOUNG N SANG: Referencing the off-kilter color and print combinations of Korean street vendors’ style, design duo Youngshin and Sanglim offered a playful and refreshing homage to the brand’s native country, while preserving a modern and contemporary edge. Shirts and knitwear embellished with psychedelic prints and floral motifs were worn with clownish pants with undulating seams crafted from upcycled fabrics. The cool and funny looks were completed with spiral coil key chains turned into necklaces and penny loafers with neon-hued mops attached to the sole, in a nod to the brand’s sustainable commitment.

CARUSO: Picking up on the soft tailoring mood driving spring collections, Aldo Maria Camillo worked a lineup rich in deconstructed masculine tropes for the brand, conveying a chic style inspired by effortless elegance. Blazers were layered over lightweight tops and knit polo shirts, while pinstriped pajama-style shirts were a summery alternative to jackets. Unlined raincoats in a Prince of Wales pattern mingled with earthy-toned cardigans and pleated chino pants for chic options.

ALPHASTYLE: With his spring Alphastyle collection, Hong Kong-based designer Ivan Chan proved he has a knack for conjuring a retro-tinged streetwear vibe conveyed through utilitarian and military-inspired attire. He combined up to 10 fabrics in playful patchworks, including a fisherman’s jacket that juxtaposed military green cotton with denim details and sleeves crafted from a Nineties windbreaker fabric. The loose proportions of cropped pants and hooded jackets — occasionally splashed with the brand’s logo — worn by men and women telegraphed a do-it-yourself aesthetic.

SANDQVIST: After the long months of lockdown, a new desire for closer contact with nature deeply influenced the collection of Swedish accessories label Sandqvist. The brand was inspired by the free-spirited mood of the Nordic summers through a range of backpacks, pouches and fanny packs showing functional silhouettes, as well as materials and details inspired by outdoor sports. Earthy, neutral tones were juxtaposed with bright touches of safety orange and neon yellow.

THE BESPOKE DUDES: Launched in 2015 by digital content creator Fabio Attanasio and entrepreneur Andrea Viganò, The Bespoke Dudes is an eyewear brand offering Made in Italy frames, crafted using artisanal techniques and high-end materials. For the next warm season, the label presented timeless and chic variations of its signature styles, including the Cran rounded frame available in acetate with different patterns and finishing effects.