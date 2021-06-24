Logan Horne started his career as a stylist for boldface names including Lindsay Lohan and Karolína Kurková. But he shifted gears last year when he launched a collection of home furnishings created from repurposed materials. And now, Horne has turned his attention to men’s wear.

His goal is to “carve a whole new genre of reworked fashion,” he said. And toward that end, he has amassed a collection of vintage designer scarves from high-end houses such as Chanel, Gucci, Celine and Hermès and is crafting them into men’s shirts.

He groups the scarves into themes — equestrian, hunting, etc. — and then uses three for each shirt so the front, back and sleeves are different yet complementary. The shirts are finished with vintage buttons and no two pieces are the same.

The shirts are offered in one size, a men’s extra large so “we don’t lose the integrity of the scenes,” he said, and is marketing them as unisex.

He described the shirts in the collection as “conversation starters,” which are an extension of the “blocks” Horne created for his home line. These too are crafted from vintage designer scarves and can serve as a stool or ottoman.

The shirts are not inexpensive — the retail price is $1,850 — but Horne believes his customer, whom he described as a “fashion enthusiast who wants one-of-a-kind pieces,” is willing to pay the price. “If you’re not into streetwear and appreciate design history, there aren’t a lot of choices,” he said.

The shirts launched on Horne’s J Logan Home website earlier this month and have already begun selling. Looking ahead, Horne said he is designing a new batch of shirts and will update the offerings once or twice a month. In addition to the shirts and blocks, he’s also planning to expand into other categories including bookmarks and quilts created from neckties; shadowboxes; pillows and lamp shades, as well as reversible bucket hats created from the remnant pieces left over from the shirts.

Even though Horne uses only high-end designer products for his collection, he’s careful to distance himself from the brands themselves and stresses that he is not affiliated with or connected to any of the companies whose product he uses. Instead, his mission is to create a sustainable lifestyle brand by using pre-owned designer goods that respect the original design ethos.