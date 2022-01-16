Market Moments: New Men’s Label Luu Dan to Launch Exclusively on Ssense

Luu Dan, a new men’s wear label founded by Kwaidan Editions cofounder Hung La, will launch on Friday exclusively on Ssense.com.

The collection explores the Asian identity in western cultures through a rebellious and romantic presentation, clashing leather and traditional Bantan trousers worn by Bosozoku gangs in Japan with floral prints taken from canvases painted by La’s grandmother.

The brand name is Vietnamese, deriving from the words “pomegranate” and “bullet,” and is born from La’s experiences as a first-generation Asian American growing up in Maryland, rejecting his cultural identity and rebelling as a teen to assimilate with his peers. He would later live in London and overcome his addictions through spirituality and the teachings of Buddhist monks from his native country, Vietnam, all of which brings context to the collection.

“There is so much beauty to my story, to your story, to all Asian stories. All of these stories need to be told in a meaningful way,” he said.

La also worked at Celine under Phoebe Philo and Balenciaga under Nicolas Ghesquière.