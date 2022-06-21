Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci, Harry Styles Create Ha Ha Ha Collection

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Spring 2023

Business

EXCLUSIVE: French, Italian, German Fashion Councils, Others Launch European Fashion Alliance

Off-duty City Gear for Men Hinges on Colors, Linen, Knitwear at Milan Fashion Week

Slowear, Brett Johnson, Harmon & Blaine, and Luca Larenza presented colorful collections of elevated basics crafted from the most luxurious of fabrics.

Brett Johnson Men's Spring 2023
Brett Johnson, men's spring 2023 Courtesy of Brett Johnson

What men and boys might want to wear in the aftermath of the pandemic was an overarching question this Milan season.

If one asks Italy’s pack of elevated and luxurious casualwear brands — no less dignified, creative, or high-quality than their runway-showing siblings — color would come up as an answer, and knitwear and linen, too.

Typically catering to a more fashion-conservative audience, these brands are enjoying momentum as people return to traveling and seek escapism in idyllic summer destinations.

Brands are updating their fashion to tap into younger generations and an international clientele, moves exemplified by Harmont & Blaine’s ongoing rebranding and Slowear’s and Brett Johnson’s retail push (the former brand is opening a store in Manhattan’s SoHo in two weeks). They continued to charm with wardrobe-building assortments, often injected with more daring color choices and luxurious lightweight fabrics.

Related Galleries

Case in point, Slowear’s spring palette was joyful, drenched in the sun, tinged with marine hues, and grounded in earthy tones with breezy linen blazers worn over peachy shirts and sunflower yellow Tees, matched with sandy chino pants, while Harmont & Blaine stepped on the gas, introducing a concept collection that revolved around weekdays, renamed to reference a mood such as wisdom, truth, freedom and more, each one associated to a different zingy color.

Harmont&Blaine Men's Spring 2023
Harmont & Blaine, men’s spring 2023 Courtesy of Harmont&Blane

The vitamin injections provided by all-yellow lightweight shorts with striped shirts over logo Ts, or the citrusy appeal of orange gingham crewnecks layered over striped shirts and same-color chino pants, mingled with bolder red and bright blue ensembles provided unfussy takes on the casual wardrobe, at times imbued with sports inflections.

Overall, there were nods to Italian summers via popsicle colors and breezy fabrics in these wardrobe-building collections. At Slowear, a beach cabana’s thick stripes appeared on shirts, shorts and knitwear, the latter including eco-friendly Ice cotton options, a step among others the company has taken along its sustainable journey, which could have it gain B Corp status in 2023.

Slowear Men's Spring 2023
Slowear, men’s spring 2023 Courtesy of Slowear

Come next summer, knitted polo shirts and underpinnings are bound to replace too-stiff-to-wear shirts and become everyday basics. For instance, designer Luca Larenza had open weave knit polos that were charmingly languid, or cardigans in scaled-up horizontal stripes and childish vests knitted loose to match tailored cargo pants.

Knitwear was strong at Brett Johnson, too, as he underpinned his elevated casualwear look — filled with luxurious fabrics and treatments, such as skin-moisturizing beeswax applied to garments — with superfine crewnecks and tactile cable knits, some of which were hooded.

Luca Larenza Men's Spring 2023
Luca Larenza, men’s spring 2023 Courtesy of Luca Larenza

The American designer charmed his growing audience, with its packed presentation proving that business is in good shape as footfall at the recently opened Dubai store — its first — already suggested.

His were clothes intended for the off-duty Wall Street types, trading woolen gray and blue suit uniforms for elasticated Bermuda pants crafted from the ultralight Solaro fabric and deconstructed blazers in linen cotton and silk, or linen bomber jackets.

Brett Johnson Men's Spring 2023
Brett Johnson, men’s spring 2023 Courtesy of Brett Johnson

While working a restrained color palette that hinged on the sandy tones of Dubai’s desert, he added touches of forest green, purple and canary yellow, as, he believes, not even fashion conservative customers could resist their appeal.

FOR MORE ON MENSWEAR FROM WWD.COM, SEE: 

Paul Surridge Unveils First Collection for Corneliani

Blauer USA, Ten C Decamp to Milan Fashion Week

NBA Draft 2022: Fashion Players Battle It Out Over Athletes

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Hot Summer Bags

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Color, Linen, Knitwear Standouts From Milan

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad