New York Men’s Day to Feature 10 Emerging Designers for 20th Edition

New York Men’s Day will celebrate its 20th season next month when it will showcase 10 emerging designers during New York Fashion Week.

Five new and five returning designers will be featured at the biannual menswear collective staged by Agentry PR and presented this year by Hilldun Corp. The two-pronged event on Sept. 8 will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon and then again from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Location05 and Daylight Studios next to Hudson Yards on Manhattan’s West Side. The brands will be A.Potts, Brandon Murphy, Clara Son, Kent Anthony, Raleigh Workshop, Sebastien Ami, Skyco, Tarpley, Terry Singh and The Salting. Each designer will present their spring 2024 collections in an individual studio space. The collections will also be featured on CFDA’s Runway360 digital platform.

The brands were chosen by a committee that included celebrity stylist Memsor Kamarake, editorial creative director of Complex Media Aria Hughes, editor in chief of Grazia USA Joseph Errico, and Nordstrom’s men’s fashion and editorial director Jian DeLeon.

“Hilldun Corporation is excited to be the presenting sponsor of New York Men’s Day, especially given the 20th season milestone. Investing in the menswear fashion space is important to us and we are honored to support NYMD, giving emerging designers a platform to showcase their creativity,” said Gary Wassner, chief executive officer of Hilldun.

Other sponsors include De’Longhi, a specialty coffee and espresso brand that will espresso drinks and cocktails to attendees during both sessions. Other sponsors include luxury hair care brand Oribe as well as Augment, which will provide makeup teams and products for the designers to use during their presentations.

Erin Hawker, founder of Agentry and creator of NYMD, said: “We can’t believe we are celebrating the 20th season of New York Men’s Day this September. To see this platform’s continual growth and still stay true to our founding mission of creating a space and opportunity for emerging brands and designers across menswear, gender fluid and fashion in general to showcase their innovation and talent, we are humbled to be the organization spearheading this for the community. We couldn’t have done this without partners who see value in what we do and their support. We hope we will continue to inspire the community as we move forward.”