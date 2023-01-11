New York Men’s Day to Return During Fashion Week

Agentry PR will open New York Fashion Week again this season with New York Men’s Day, which returns with a new sponsor — Cross Eyed Moose — and 12 emerging men’s and genderless brands.

The showcase will be held on Feb. 10 in its traditional format, with six brands presenting between 10:30 a.m. and noon, and six others showing between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Cross Eyed Moose will show at both sessions as will Nobis, the outerwear sponsor, which will show its Off-the-Grid fall 2023 technical apparel systems. The other brands include six collections and four returning lines. Those new to the show are: All Beneath Heaven; Bulan; Cross Eyed Moose; Dionysus; Jahnkoy; Kent Anthony, and Raleigh Workshop. Returning labels include Atelier Cillian, A.Potts, Nicholas Raefski, Nobis and Terry Singh.

The event will be held at Location05 and Daylight Studios near Hudson Yards.

“Cross Eyed Moose is proud to be the title sponsor of New York Men’s Day, fall 2023,” said Jack Gross, chief executive officer of One Jeanswear Group, which owns and created the label. “Born in the city, made for the wild, Cross Eyed Moose is a mashup of rugged nature and street culture that is sure to shake up menswear. We are thrilled to debut the fall 2023 line at this notable event.”

In addition to the physical event, all 12 brands will feature their fall 2023 collection look book images and/or videos on the CFDA’s Runway360 platform.

Prior to New York Men’s Day, Agentry will work with the Project New York trade show, scheduled for Jan. 24 and 25 at Iron23, to show one look from each of the 12 brands at the fair. The brands will also be shown on models at Project’s rooftop party at The Skylark on Jan. 24.

Erin Hawker, founder of Agentry, said: “As a platform aimed to highlight distinct voices and points of views across menswear, gender-fluid and ever-evolving industry, we are able to bring talents to the forefront through the support of like-minded partners who share our mission. With our new class of New York Men’s Day designers, we hope to continue to inspire and create conversations within the community as we look forward to the future.”

Other sponsors of the event are Oribe hair and AOFM Pro makeup.