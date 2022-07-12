New York Men’s Day to Be Held Sept. 9

New York Men’s Day has set the date for its next edition and will also offer a preview of the upcoming Project New York show slated for July 18 and 19.

The emerging menswear showcase created by Agentry PR will be held on Sept. 9 at Location 05 and Daylight Studios next to Hudson Yards on the west side of Manhattan. The 10 presentations, sponsored by Nobis, will be held over three floors in two time blocks: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Four new brands and six returning designers will showcase their spring/summer ’23 collections at the event. They are: Amirok (menswear); Atelier Cillian (menswear); A.Potts (genderless); Fried Rice (genderless); Holo Market (menswear); Nicholas Raefski (menswear); Nobis (menswear); Teddy Vonranson (menswear); Terry Singh (menswear); Todd Patrick (menswear), and SO.TY (genderfluid). Nobis will show at both the morning and afternoon sessions.

Todd Patrick and SO.TY will also show at a booth at Project New York, which will be held at Iron23 in the Flatiron District, and nine of NYMD designers will have mannequins at the show and will present full looks from their collections at Project’s opening-night rooftop party at Eataly on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. as part of the trade show’s move to engage the men’s and gender-fluid community.

“We are delighted about the opportunity that New York Men’s Day presents in bringing Nobis, our Canada-based international outerwear brand, closer to the American fashion and creative community as a whole,” said Robin Yates, cofounder and vice president of Nobis. “Nobis, which is Latin for ‘Us’, and NYMD share a synergy in a commitment to bringing the best and brightest new talent forward and celebrating that in our designs and the versatility of our outerwear. We are honored to show our support for these designers and bring our collection to the industry and to prepare New York for the seasons ahead.”

In addition to the physical event, the 10 brands will be featured on the CFDA’s Runway360 digital platform.

Other sponsors of NYMD are the footwear brand Sperry, De’Longhi, and the hair care brand Oribe.

Erin Hawker, owner of Agentry PR, said: “As our community continues to evolve, grow, and find a path that speaks to the future, we are thrilled to continuously find partners and supporters who share our cause and mission to support emerging talents during a time they need the most. New York Men’s Day serves as a discovery platform and we find a common thread that inspires us all, passion. As we gear up and look forward to 2023, we are ready to propel the next class of designers and share their distinct points of view, innovation and vision to the industry.”