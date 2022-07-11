Skip to main content
Opening Ceremony Taps Luar for Capsule Tied to 20th Anniversary

The bags and sweatshirt will be available online beginning July 12.

Opening Ceremony x Luar
A campaign image for the Opening Ceremony x Luar collaboration.

Opening Ceremony is continuing to celebrate its 20th anniversary, this time teaming with Raul Lopez of the New York-based Luar brand on a new capsule.

The friendship between Lopez and Opening Ceremony founders Humberto Leon and Carol Lim dates back 15 years when OC was among the first retailers to buy Hood by Air, the brand Lopez cofounded in 2005. The relationship was further solidified after the retailer began stocking Luar after its launch in 2017.

The collaboration collection consists of two limited-edition colorways of Luar’s Ana Mini bag, in tobacco pony hair-effect leather and black-and-cream snakeskin-embossed vegan leather, along with a sweatshirt featuring the artwork “Feeding a Child of the Ocean” by Dominican-American artist Bony Ramirez.

Lopez, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, traces his heritage to the Dominican Republic and his work is inspired by references from both communities. Bony’s work also is heavily influenced by his Caribbean heritage.

Opening Ceremony x Luar
The collection will be available online at Opening Ceremony and Farfetch.

“When we decided to bring together our friends new and old for collaborations this year, Raul was a no-brainer,” said Leon and Lim. “Outside of being a dear personal friend of ours, we have such a deep pride and respect for what Raul has built with Luar, and we love how everything he creates deeply reflects the unmatched energy of New York.”

Lopez added: “When I started to take my first steps as a designer, OC was the first store to believe in me and support me. OC will forever be family to me.”

Opening Ceremony x Luar will retail for $265 for the bags and $175 for the sweatshirt. It will be available starting Tuesday exclusively at openingceremony.com and farfetch.com.

In 2020, Farfetch’s New Guards Group purchased Opening Ceremony, which had been a brand and a retailer. The new owner closed its two stores in New York as well as its units in Los Angeles and Tokyo to focus on the wholesale and e-commerce businesses.

