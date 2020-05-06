International fashion calendars are really in flux: Not only have the men’s show’s moved to July, the order of cities has changed.

Several hours after Italian fashion’s organizing body said its first digital fashion week would run July 14 to 17, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said an online showcase in Paris has been scheduled for July 9 to 13 – and hinged on films and videos.

Paris has traditionally been the last fashion week for men’s and women’s collections in Europe, with London and Milan preceding it.

The online Paris Fashion Week will be dedicated to spring-summer 2021 men’s collection.

“This event will be structured around a dedicated platform. The principle of the official calendar is maintained,” the federation said in a statement shared first with WWD. “Each house will be represented in the form of a creative film/video. Additional content will be included in an editorialized section of the platform. All of this will be widely shared on the main international media networks.

“This event, intended for professionals, will be made available to a wide audience,” it added.

It is understood the federation plans to involve several tech and other partners, to be revealed at a later date.

In late March, as the coronavirus pandemic worsened in France, the federation cancelled the summer runway shows. Men’s fashion week had been scheduled from June 23 to 28 while the haute couture shows were slated for July 5 to 9.

Megabrands and independent designers alike have been grappling with how to replace physical runway shows, long the dominant model for unveiling new collections. No contingency plans have been revealed for couture.

The federation added that Sphere, a showroom dedicated to emerging men’s brands that typically takes place during Paris Fashion Week, would “take the form of a virtual showroom.”

Men’s Fashion Week in the French capital had been gaining momentum in recent years, the schedule bulging with buzzy designers from London and the U.S., in addition to marquee heritage house such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Berluti and Hermès.

Milano Digital Fashion Week is to showcase spring-summer 2021 men’s collections in a smorgasbord of online formats, together with women’s and men’s pre-collections for next spring.