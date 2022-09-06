×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Takes Men’s Spring 2023 Show to China’s Aranya Gold Coast

Eye

Inside Armani Beauty’s Star-Packed Dinner During Venice Film Festival

Business

Alexander Wang Receives Funding From Chinese Investors

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen on Their 25th Anniversary

Parke Lutter and Ronen Jehezkel have been producing eye-catching men's swimwear since 1997 and recently expanded into "actionwear."

Parke Lutter and Ronen Jehezkel
Parke Lutter and Ronen Jehezkel are celebrating their 25th anniversary. Courtesy Photo

Like many people, Parke Lutter and Ronen Jehezkel went through a dramatic life change during the pandemic. They relocated their business to Port Jervis, New York, where they had recently purchased a house, and put all their energies into e-commerce when their longtime store on Ninth Avenue in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood was forced to close.

It turned out to be a wise decision that helped them maintain the brand they had created in 1997 and also enabled them to escape from the city during the height of the health crisis. But while they love the fresh air and growing vegetables in their garden, they missed the hustle and bustle of New York City. So as a way to commemorate their 25th anniversary in business this year, they’re returning to the city and holding a runway show on Thursday during New York Fashion Week.

Related Galleries

Parke & Ronen, which has built its business on colorful men’s swimwear and casualwear, is one of the rare men’s-only brands on the calendar this season. They plan to show a see now, buy now collection of swim accompanied by their newly launched “actionwear,” underwear and sportswear.

“If you look at the calendar, there’s nobody in menswear doing a runway show,” said Jehezkel. That has to do in large part to timing, since the men’s spring market is in July. And although the Council of Fashion Designers of America had attempted to restart a New York Fashion Week: Men’s a few years back, it eventually fizzled out, leaving brands such as Parke & Ronen to join the women’s calendar or go it alone. “It was good when we got divorced from women’s fashion week,” Jehezkel said. “But it didn’t last long.”

So they opted to return, even it if meant sharing the calendar with the much larger and louder women’s brands.

A look from the Parke & Ronen spring 2018 show in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Parke & Ronen) Getty Images for Parke & Ronen

“We’re a boutique company by choice,” he said. “We could be bigger, but we love what we do.”

Their journey started when Lutter and Jehezkel met under a disco ball at the Sound Factory nightclub in New York in 1993. They’ve been partners in business and life ever since.

The Israeli-born Jehezkel arrived in New York in 1991 after graduating from the Istituto Europeo Di Design school in Rome with a degree in haute couture design and started making unisex vests that he sold at street fairs around Manhattan. Lutter, a design student at The New School’s Parsons School of Design, started interning for him in 1995 and by the next year, they collaborated on a collection of contemporary women’s party dresses. They started producing men’s swimwear two years later.

“We were very lucky during the pandemic,” Lutter said. “We had e-commerce in place so we were able to pivot seamlessly.”

The finale of Parke & Ronen’s first show in spring ’12. Gerardo Somoza

“We were done,” his partner added. “We were upstate, growing vegetables and doing our own thing online.” But a year later when things calmed down, they decided to reopen the store, which was still available. “Virtual is great, but we missed our store,” Lutter said. But they didn’t want to keep it open permanently and opted for a summer pop-up. It opened on June 1, celebrated both Jehezkel’s birthday and the Pride collection, and the response was “insane,” they said.

But despite the success of the store, it still didn’t convince the duo to give up their new life in the country. Instead, they’re exploring the idea of opening pop-ups around the holidays in New York — ideally in the Ninth Avenue location if it’s still available — as well as other cities where their collection is well received.

“We’re still figuring it out,” said Lutter, “but we like the idea of event stores, pop-ups or road shows” in places such as Provincetown, Massachusetts, where the brand doesn’t have strong wholesale distribution.

Although the bulk of the business today is direct-to-consumer, Parke & Ronen also sells its collection through a “very curated group of specialty stores,” Lutter said. These include Cram in Chicago, Peep’s in Palm Springs and the Standard and Edition hotels in Miami. “I’m all about direct-to-consumer, but if you have people to partner with in Chicago or smaller markets, it helps us attract more customers.”

Ditto for the upcoming runway show. Although the duo has opted not to create a special collection for the 25th anniversary, they have titled the show “Baroque” and it will focus on the fall 2022 and resort 2023 collection with an assortment that “interlaces sensual elements of the Baroque with the dramatic beauty of the natural wilderness,” according to the invitation. It marks their first fall/resort show and will feature new fabrics and sportswear silhouettes including fleece, lace and velvet.

“I missed the runway,” Jehezkel said. “It’s the one thing that gives us the ultimate satisfaction.” They plan to return to the catwalk in February with the spring/summer collection.

“We tried to follow the rules when there were rules,” Jehezkel said of opting for a buy-now show rather than the more traditional event for a season ahead. “But since the rules have been abandoned, we have to do what’s best for the company.”

Among the looks they’ll be highlighting at the show will be hoodies, long johns and other fall pieces — along with the brand’s signature skimpy, colorful bathing suits. “We have a year-round business, but people don’t always know that if they’re not diehards,” Lutter said. “But we felt it was time to show Parke & Ronen beyond swim and beyond Chelsea.”

The actionwear line features pieces that can work in and out of the gym.

It will also bring the new actionwear collection to the forefront. That includes tank tops, tailored shorts, joggers and boxer shorts in performance fabrics. “We say it takes you from the gym to tea,” Lutter said.

While the celebration of the milestone anniversary is more low-key than five years ago when the brand commemorated two decades in business, that’s intentional.

“Our 20th felt like a celebration,” Lutter said. “But after what we’ve gone through, we feel more appreciative of what we have. By developing fall and launching actionwear, we’re showing that we can try new things and we’re comfortable with risk. So this is just the beginning for us.”

Jehezkel also has plans for the future. “We’re thinking of trying to open distribution in Europe,” he said. “That’ll be my project for this winter to investigate what our true opportunity could be. So maybe we’ll just have our next show in Milan.”

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Hot Summer Bags

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Catching Up With Parke and Ronen

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad