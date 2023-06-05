Paul Smith to Renovate L.A. Flagship, Open Mini Version

Since opening in 2005, the Instagram-worthy bright pink exterior of Paul Smith’s Los Angeles flagship has been a major tourist attraction, with some 400 people a day stopping to take photos of the exterior.

But the shop is getting a facelift and while the renovations are being done, the British men’s brand will open a temporary miniature pop-up version — complete with Pepto-Bismol pink walls, of course — down the street for the next couple of months.

The main store at 8221 Melrose with its Luis Barragán-inspired pink wall will close June 12 and is expected to reopen in the fall. The mini version at 8483 Melrose will open on June 14.

While the exterior will boast the same pink hue, the interior of the temporary space will boast a gallery-like design with color-blocked rugs and large panels hung on exposed brick walls. Custom designed, mismatched tile floors and a special selection of one-off and original artwork will also be included.

The renovation of the flagship marks the first time substantial updates are being made to the interior space since its opening. While the outside will remain the same, the inside will undergo an extensive redesign with multipurpose, adaptable spaces, sculptural shelving, and a mix of custom and vintage furniture. Taking inspiration from the Case Study Houses in L.A., particularly those of Charles and Ray Eames, the walls will feature travertine stone and Charlie Sheppard mosaics.

The L.A. flagship opened in 2005. Courtesy of Paul Smith

In addition to dedicated men’s, women’s and accessory spaces, the space will include a lounge-like tailoring area to cater to the brand’s growing awards-season and special-occasion clients. In addition, the redesigned store will feature a dedicated invitation-only VIP fitting room with a separate garden entrance along with a lounge area that will be outfitted for private appointments with midcentury-style seating.

Paul Smith operates seven stores in the U.S. including a flagship in New York’s SoHo and smaller, neighborhood stores in Williamsburg in Brooklyn and downtown L.A. and two outlets.