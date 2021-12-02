Skip to main content
Paul Smith Opens Shop in Williamsburg

This is the designer's second full-price store in New York and fifth in the U.S.

Paul Smith Williamsburg
The Paul Smith store is located in the Mill Building.

Paul Smith has crossed the East River for his newest store.

The London-based designer has opened a 1,100-square-foot shop at 85 North 3rd Street in Williamsburg in Brooklyn — the company’s second in New York City.

The Brooklyn store is located in The Mill Building, a commercial building built in 1910 that has been converted into condominiums and retail. The building also houses Double RL and Aesop stores and APC is located across the street.

The shop was designed to reflect the industrial history of the area and features a strip timber floor, a tin tile ceiling, utilitarian shelves and gallery-style lighting. Mural artwork from U.K.-born and New York-based artist Pat Vale is featured inside and the vintage furniture used in the space is also available for purchase.

The men’s ready-to-wear collection is merchandised in a gallery-style layout and the facade features a bright blue and turquoise color palette, a signature of the designer who celebrated his 50th anniversary in business last year. The shop also offers the newly launched PS Happy collection in addition to a rotating selection of art and objects.

Paul Smith Williamsburg
The store features men’s ready-to-wear and the PS Happy collection.

Ashley Long, managing director of Paul Smith Ltd., said: “Paul Smith is delighted to open in New York’s Brooklyn area of Williamsburg, an area we’ve long loved and find reflective of the company’s creative and eclectic ethos. Williamsburg follows our Wooster Street New York flagship opening of October 2020 and the downtown L.A. shop of June last year. Paul Smith has now acquired what we consider a strong offer of state-side shops to bring the Paul Smith retail experience to our U.S. customers.”

This is Smith’s fifth full-price U.S. store — there is another shop in Los Angeles as well as one in San Francisco and two outlets in Woodbury Common in suburban New York and Desert Hills in Riverside County, Calif. Internationally, the company has 130 shops.

