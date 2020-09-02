PARIS — Saint Laurent plans to unveil its spring 2021 men’s collection with an online show on Sept. 9, the brand revealed in a teaser on Wednesday.

The short film shows puffs of fuchsia pink and blue smoke trailing over salt flats, though the location is unclear. Another set of visuals shows flags printed with pastel dégradé colors planted on a beach. The Kering-owned brand is also advertising the event with physical billboards in Los Angeles.

In recent years, Saint Laurent has skipped Paris Fashion Week Men’s, instead staging annual itinerant shows in New York City and Malibu. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, it has adjusted the format of this year’s men’s show and cancelled its participation in the women’s ready-to-wear shows in Paris later this month.