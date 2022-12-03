×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga CEO, Demna Apologize for ‘Disturbing’ Ads 

Business

Farfetch Outlook Sends Stock Down 34.9%

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Picks Date for 2024 Cruise Show

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton and Lila Moss Attend Dior Event at Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo

The French fashion house presented a capsule collection guest designed by Denim Tears creative director Tremaine Emory.

Dior Tears pre-fall 2023 by Tremaine Emory
The Dior Tears capsule collection, which was unveiled in Cairo on Friday. Stephane Feugere

CAIRO, Egypt – Talk about an appetizer.

Dior demonstrated its clout by hosting a preview event for its pre-fall menswear show, due to be staged in front of the pyramids of Giza near Cairo, at the brand-new Grand Egyptian Museum.

The French fashion brand unveiled Dior Tears, a capsule collection guest designed by Denim Tears creative director Tremaine Emory, in a presentation on Friday night staged in the grand entrance hall of the imposing building, dominated by a towering statue of Ramesses II.

The entrance hall of the Grand Egyptian Museum. Stephane Feugere

Though Emory could not attend, the event drew high-profile guests including South Korean singer and actor Sehun, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, British model Lila Moss, and designers such as ERL’s Eli Russell Linnetz, Stefano Pilati, and Serhat Isik and Benjamin Huseby, the duo behind Berlin-based label GmbH.

Related Galleries

Kim Jones, artistic director of men’s collections at Dior, has known Emory since 2005 and both have risen to become major figures at the intersection of luxury men’s fashion and streetwear.

During his tenure at Louis Vuitton, Jones orchestrated what was seen as a watershed moment for the industry by collaborating with Supreme, and Emory was recently named creative director of the cult New York skatewear brand. 

Thomas Doherty and Sehun at the Dior Tears unveiling in Cairo.

Jones had been looking for an opportunity to work with the Atlanta-born designer, who is known for telling stories about the African diaspora, and promoting racial justice and cultural activism through his designs.

“I said, well, it’d be nice on the continent of Africa to have you involved somehow, and it’s the first time we talked about working together that it seemed like everything clicked into place,” the Dior designer said in a preview.

“He was looking at the Cairo scene back in the ’50s and ’60s, and the importance of jazz, and then that cross-reference with America, and came with a brilliant research that then we developed for him with his team. For me, it’s a really beautiful look at a moment in time, which is kind of the golden age of travel,” Jones added.

Looks from the Dior Tears collection. Stephane Feugere

The collection was inspired by Black artists and creatives like writer James Baldwin and jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, who were celebrated in Europe in the 1950s even as segregation raged back home in the U.S.

“It wasn’t perfect but it was just a moment, a beautiful moment for Blacks to have the privilege and opportunity to escape from the terror, the horrors of America, a segregated Jim Crow America,” Emory said in a statement.

To a moody live performance by British jazz musician Cktrl, models ambled out wearing high-low combinations that summed up the meeting of French craftmanship and American staples: think tailored wool overcoats paired with slouchy cashmere jogging pants, and suits rendered in lightweight technical fabrics borrowed from workwear.

Denim pieces melded Dior’s signature Oblique pattern with Denim Tears’ trademark cotton wreath motif, while colorful varsity jackets, shawl-collared cardigans and sweater vests nodded to the look of Black Ivy League students of the 1950s and 1960s. Stripes were a recurring motif, appearing on earth-toned polo shirts, bohemian sweaters and shawls with bright hand-painted streaks.

Lewis Hamilton and Naomi Campbell at the Dior men’s event in Cairo. Stephane Feugere

At the end of the presentation, fashion editors mobbed the models standing on podiums for a closer look at the clothes. That Emory could trigger such excitement even in his absence is a signal that this line will have hypebeasts on red alert.

Jones said he wanted to stage a spinoff event for the capsule collection to make a bigger statement. “There were two very different messages and I feel if we’re bringing people all the way here, we should give them more than they expect,” he explained.

“Aladdin” star Mena Massoud, who was born in Cairo and emigrated to Canada at the age of three, was proud to be back in his home city for the occasion. 

“It’s such a beautiful place. We’re obviously here at the Grand Museum, which is the largest (archeological) museum in the world now. It’s taken years and years for them to build it out,” he said of the venue, which has yet to open officially to the public. 

“I think Cairo goes very under the radar for things like this, and we’re at such a big cultural art hub that more fashion houses should come here and do their shows,” added the actor, whose new movie, “Hotel for the Holidays,” was released on Friday.

In it, he plays a chef called Luke opposite “Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch. It turns out Massoud is no slouch in the kitchen in real life. “I published a cookbook back in 2020 and I have a travel food show coming out next year called ‘Evolving Vegan,’ so I like to think I’m pretty good,” he said. 

Thomas Doherty, who was on his way to Egypt as season two of the “Gossip Girl” reboot hit screens on Thursday, was busy soaking in the scene at the museum.

“It’s insane. It’s such a privilege. I mean, I feel very, very lucky and it’s absolutely magnificent,” said the Scottish actor, who plays Max Wolfe on the show. “This is my first time in Egypt and it’s a culture shock, but it’s really beautiful. The people are really special, the food is amazing. I’m also very jet lagged, so I feel like I’m in a bit of a dream right now.”

But don’t expect him to star in a remake of “The Mummy.” It turns out Doherty has another franchise in his sights. “Listen, you know what, they’re casting the new James Bond soon, so…,” he said, letting the sentence hang in the air. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Hot Summer Bags

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton Among Celebrities at Dior's Egyptian Museum Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad